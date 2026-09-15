Bears growl on D-St! Sensex tanks 2,200pts in Sept; key reasons explained

Domestic markets have come under pressure, with the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 declining more than 3 per cent each so far in September.

On Tuesday (September 15), the markets opened higher, led by a strong rally in IT stocks and HDFC Bank , but gave up the gains as the session progressed. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 655 points, or 0.87 per cent, to hit an intraday high of 75,436. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty surged 194 points, or 0.83 per cent, to touch a high of 23,592.

Analysts said that escalating geopolitical conflicts and a sharp spike in crude oil prices have raised fears of imported inflation. As a result, central banks could opt for a policy tightening to check the inflation. Also, a rise in bond yields is adversely impacting the equity markets. Kotak Institutional Equities said that the sharp increase in oil prices due to escalation in the West Asia war and global bond yields due to weakening fiscal positions of many developed market countries has overshadowed India’s improved economic and earnings outlook.

As of 1:30 PM, the Sensex traded 260 points, or 0.35 per cent, lower at 74,510, while the Nifty fell 115 points, or 0.50 per cent, to trade at 23,280.

India VIX, the fear gauge index, spiked 5.4 per cent to 12.95, indicating heightened volatility and caution among traders amid increased market uncertainty.

Sensex dives 2,200 pts in Sept so far

Data showed that both the Sensex and Nifty have closed higher on just two occasions so far in September. During the month, the BSE Sensex has tumbled more than 2,200 points, or 3 per cent, while the Nifty 50 has lost 812 points, or 3.4 per cent.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE According to BSE data, the market capitalisation of all listed companies has declined by more than ₹15 trillion to ₹475 trillion.

Why is stock market falling? Key reasons

West Asia tensions: Renewed US–Iran tensions and the latest escalation involving Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have raised concerns over a broader regional conflict. Experts said that this could further disrupt global energy supplies and impact shipping routes. Notably, Saudi Arabia has blamed Iran-backed fighters in Iraq for an ‌attack on the kingdom's east-west pipeline that it said could disrupt as much as 4 per cent of global oil supply.

"The macro scenario will continue to be under pressure from the rising tensions in West Asia that have pushed crude prices higher," VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, said.

Oil prices: Renewed supply concerns due to fresh attacks have kept oil markets on edge. US crude rose 1.2 per cent to $102.68 a barrel, while Brent was up more than 1 per cent to $107. Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said that crude oil prices remain the biggest near-term risk for domestic equities. Renewed supply concerns due to fresh attacks have kept oil markets on edge. US crude rose 1.2 per cent to $102.68 a barrel, while Brent was up more than 1 per cent to $107. Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said that crude oil prices remain the biggest near-term risk for domestic equities. READ MORE

Inflation: The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) released on September 11 showed that headline inflation rose 0.4 per cent in August, keeping the Y-o-Y rate sticky at 3.4 per cent. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, also ticked up by 0.3 per cent over the month and sat at 2.4 per cent annually.

In India, retail inflation rose to 4.82 per cent in August. Also, wholesale price-based inflation increased to 9.92 per cent in August from 9.78 per cent in July. Experts said that the RBI will have to factor in when its rate-setting panel meets early next month. READ MORE

"On the monetary policy front, the MPC is likely to remain data-dependent, with its stance guided by evolving growth-inflation dynamics. A sustained uptick in inflation could strengthen the case for a rate hike in the coming months. The October RBI policy decision will be crucial to watch, especially as some major central banks have already embarked on a rate-hiking cycle,” Rajani Sinha, chief economist, CareEdge Ratings, said.

Bond yields: Overnight, benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields touched 5 per cent for the first time ​since 2023, while ‌Germany's 10-year bond yield climbed above 3.51 per cent, its highest level since 2009. On Tuesday, Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yield popped back ‌to 3 per cent.

"The rise in global bond yields should not be viewed as a temporary market phenomenon but as part of a broader structural reset unfolding across the world economy," Robert Timper, Chief Strategist, Global Fixed Income Strategy, BCA Research, said while speaking at the Ashwamedh - Elara India Dialogue 2026.

Fed interest rate decision: Experts said that the market is largely expecting that the Federal Open Market Committee will raise interest rates at its monetary policy meeting on September 16 to combat sticky inflation.

"This is a scenario that the Fed cannot ignore in the FOMC meeting. Even though President Donald Trump doesn’t want a rate hike, his appointee Kevin Warsh is most likely to hike rates by 25 bp because it would be difficult to justify a hold in rates in the present macro scenario," Vijayakumar said.