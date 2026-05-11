Bears howling: Sensex dives 1,150pts intraday, Nifty at 23,850; key reasons

Stock market crash today reasons: Indian stock market indices opened sharply lower on Monday amid weak global cues and a rise in crude oil prices after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's peace proposal. The BSE Sensex made an intraday low of 76,165.57, down 1,163 points, or 1.5 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty 50 index touched a low of 23,845.30, down 331 points, or 1.38 per cent. As of 10:40 AM, the Indian stock market indices opened sharply lower on Monday amid weak global cues and a rise in crude oil prices after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's peace proposal. The BSE Sensex made an intraday low of 76,165.57, down 1,163 points, or 1.5 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty 50 index touched a low of 23,845.30, down 331 points, or 1.38 per cent.As of 10:40 AM, the BSE Sensex was down 1,109 points, or 1.44 per cent, to trade at 76,213. Likewise, the Nifty 50 index was down 320 points, or 1.35 per cent, to quote at 23,848.

On the sectoral front, all the indices were trading deep in the red, with Nifty Consumer Durables being the worst hit, down 3.6 per cent. The Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty indices were down more than 2 per cent each. The Nifty Bank index was quoting 1.5 per cent southward.

In the broader markets, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 were down 1.3 per cent each. India VIX, the fear gauge index, spiked 12 per cent to quote at 18.9, indicating heightened volatility in the markets going forward.

The market breadth was extremely weak as only 614 stocks advanced versys the decline of 2,290 stocks, according to the NSE data.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Today's decline erased over ₹6 trillion from the Street as the market capitalisation of BSE listed companies stood at ₹4.67 trillion versus the previous close of ₹4.73 trillion.

Stock market crash today: Key reasons

Trump rejects Iran's proposal: Donald Trump has rejected Iran's proposal to end the months-long war as "totally unacceptable" without sharing details. Notably, Iran had sent its response to the latest US ceasefire proposal via Pakistani mediators and wanted negotiations to focus on permanently ending the war.

Oil prices jump: Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose sharply by 4.17 per cent to $105.5 per barrel in futures trade. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) advanced by 5 per cent to $100.17 a barrel.

Rupee weakens: The rupee crashed 139 paise to 94.90 against the greenback in early trade. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.97 against the US dollar before inching up to 94.90, down a staggering 139 paise from its previous close. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 98.20, up 0.20 per cent.

Global markets: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said that global markets largely remained on the back foot, with investors closely monitoring geopolitical developments alongside concerns over slowing global growth momentum. "Overall, market sentiment has turned mildly negative with a cautious undertone, remaining heavily news-driven. Near-term direction is likely to be shaped by geopolitical developments, crude oil trends, rupee movement and institutional flow dynamics," he said. FII selling continues: Foreign investors continued to pare their exposure to Indian equities, withdrawing ₹14,231 crore so far in Ma, driven by persistent global macroeconomic uncertainties. Earlier on Friday, FIIs offloaded equities worth ₹4,110.60 crore. FPIs from the equity market has crossed ₹2 lakh crore in 2026, which is higher than the ₹1.66 lakh crore pulled out during the entire year of 2025, according to data with the NSDL. Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said that global markets largely remained on the back foot, with investors closely monitoring geopolitical developments alongside concerns over slowing global growth momentum. "Overall, market sentiment has turned mildly negative with a cautious undertone, remaining heavily news-driven. Near-term direction is likely to be shaped by geopolitical developments, crude oil trends, rupee movement and institutional flow dynamics," he said.

India's forex reserves fall: India's forex reserves dropped by USD 7.794 billion to USD 690.693 billion during the week ended May 1. In the previous reporting week ended April 24, the overall reserves declined by USD 4.82 billion to USD 698.487 billion.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, said that PM Modi’s appeal to the nation to curb the consumption of petrol/diesel, gold, chemical fertilisers and edible oil and refrain from avoidable foreign travel is a crisis management response to the current account deficit problem caused by high crude prices. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest remarks on oil prices have impact the investor sentiment. Speaking at an event in Secunderabad yesterday, PM Modi said that the need of the hour, in the wake of the West Asia crisis, is to use petroleum products judiciously.

"This call for austerity has slightly negative implication for economic growth in FY27. Particularly, the industries related to the austerity call like petroleum, chemical fertilisers, gold, air travel, hotel and related sectors will be sentimentally impacted. Sectors like pharmaceuticals which will not be impacted in any manner will remain resilient," he said.

Nifty technical view: Ponmudi R said that Nifty 50 opened with a gap-down near the 23,970 mark, slipping below the psychological 24,000 level, reflecting weaker sentiment in early trade. The index continues to witness pressure amid cautious global cues and lack of strong buying momentum.

"Technically, the 23,800 zone remains a crucial support area, as it has previously acted as a strong base for the index. Holding above this level will be important to avoid further downside pressure," he said. On the upside, the 24,150–24,200 range is expected to act as an immediate resistance band, which also coincides with the unfilled gap area. Momentum indicators have weakened, with the RSI slipping below the 50 mark, indicating fading short-term strength and weakening momentum. Overall, market sentiment has shifted to a mildly negative tone with a cautious bias, while a sustained reclaim above the 24,000 level would be required to stabilize the near-term structure.