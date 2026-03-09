BEL, GRSE: Defence stocks fall after 17% rally amid Iran war; time to buy?
The recent up move in Nifty Defence reflects renewed buying after a long phase of consolidation, says Om Mehra, technical analyst at SAMCO Securities. The analyst is bullish on BEL, BDL and GRSE.
Defence stocks started Monday's trading session on a gloomy note after the recent outperformance this month amid the West Asia (Israel-US-Iran) war. The Nifty India Defence index dipped nearly 3 per cent to 8,290 levels, while the Nifty crashed 2.8 per cent to 23,750-odd levels. Defence shares led by MTAR Technologies, Dynamatic Tech and Mazagon Dock tanked up to 6 per cent each. Midhani, Bharat Forge, BEML and Astra Microware Products were the other major losers. Meanwhile, as of last (Friday's) close, the Nifty Defence index surged nearly 5 per cent in the four trading sessions of March. In comparison, the NSE benchmark Nifty 50 declined 2.9 per cent, and the broader Nifty 500 index dropped 3 per cent. Among individual stocks - Paras Defence and Space Technologies was the top gainer, up over 17 per cent so far in March. Solar Industries, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Data Patterns (India) rallied 9 - 12 per cent each. Others including the likes of Bharat Dynamics (BDL), Dynamatic Technologies, Astra Microwave Products, Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Zen Technologies gained in the range of 5 - 7 per cent. HDFC Securities in a note on defence sector has highlighted that the global defence sector has entered a structurally elevated growth phase, driven by persistent geopolitical conflicts, rapid technological modernisation of weapons, and multi-domain warfare. The brokerage firm has a 'Buy' rating on Apollo Micro Systems and Data Patterns; whereas it recommends an 'Add' rating on Bharat Electronics, Mazagon Dock and Astra Microwave. DETAILS HERE Given the overall negative sentiment in the market owing to the Iran war, can defence stocks continue to outperform? Here's a technical check on defence stocks by SAMCO Securities. The recent sharp up move in the Nifty India Defence Index reflects renewed buying after a prolonged consolidation phase across several defence counters, says Om Mehra, technical research analyst at SAMCO Securities. Mehra believes that the sector does not appear excessively stretched yet, as the index is only now attempting to move beyond the upper range seen in recent months. As long as the Nifty India Defence holds above 8,400, the broader strength in defence stocks may continue, says the analyst. Here's a technical outlook on BDL, BEL and GRSE by Om Mehra of SAMCO Securities:
Bharat Dynamics (BDL)Current Market Price: ₹1,319
BDL has staged a strong rebound after forming a base near the ₹1,240–₹1,270 zone, where prices repeatedly found support in recent weeks. The stock has now reclaimed the 20-day average near ₹1,270 and is attempting to move higher after breaking the short-term falling trendline, says Mehra. The analyst from SAMCO Securities explains that he is bullish because the MACD is turning higher and the RSI is moving back above the mid-50 zone. As a trading strategy, Mehra reckons that as long as BDL sustains above ₹1,270, the recovery could extend toward ₹1,420–₹1,500, while support seen in ₹1,300–₹1,280 range. This translates into a potential upside of nearly 14 per cent from current levels. ALSO READ: BPCL, HCPL, IOC sink up to 8% as oil prices soar past $110/barrel
Garden Reach Shipbuilders (GRSE)Current Market Price: ₹2,446
GRSE has rebounded from the ₹2,330–₹2,350 support zone, and is gradually attempting to move higher. The RSI has recovered toward the mid-50 range, reflecting improving momentum, while the MACD histogram is flattening, indicating a possible shift in direction, explains Mehra. "As long as the stock holds above ₹2,350, the rally could extend toward ₹2,650–₹2,750. Accumulation on dips remains favourable within the ₹2,420–₹2,360 zone," says the analyst. This suggests a possible upside of around 12.4 per cent. ALSO READ: Bitcoin, ETH trade cautiously as oil spike, ETF flows roil crypto markets
Bharat Electronics (BEL)Current Market Price: ₹453
First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 9:48 AM IST