BEL share price falls 3% after Q4 margins contract despite strong topline

BEL share price today: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) shares cracked as much as 3.5 per cent in morning deals on Wednesday despite the company reporting a strong set of numbers for the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) shares cracked as much as 3.5 per cent in morning deals on Wednesday despite the company reporting a strong set of numbers for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) . BEL shares opened in the red at ₹416.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and touched a low of ₹407.

The Navratna defence PSU underperformed the broader markets, declining 3.2 per cent to ₹409.40 as of 10:10 AM, while the Nifty 50 index slipped 0.5 per cent.

More than 11 million shares of the Bengaluru-headquartered company changed hands within the first 40 minutes of trading, according to NSE data.

On the BSE, BEL shares were down 3.3 per cent at ₹408.9. BEL also emerged as the top loser on both benchmark indices.

BEL Q4 result

Post Q4 results, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained 'Buy' on BEL, saying the company reported decent set of results, broadly in line with estimates. For the three month period ended on March 31, 2026, BEL reported 5 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹2,225 crore. The company earned a net profit of ₹2,105 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations increased 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,225 crore in reporting quarter, up from ₹9,120 crore in Q4 of the last fiscal year (FY25).

According to MOFSL, BEL's absolute Ebitda increased 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,960 core versus its estimates of ₹2,840 crore, while margins contracted 150 bps Y-o-Y to 29.1 per cent as against its estimate of 27.4 per cent. The margin was impacted due to higher other expenses.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE BEL order book 2026 For FY26, BEL's revenue/Ebitda/PAT increased 16 per cent/18 per cent/14 per cent Y-o-Y, while margin expanded 60 bps Y-o-Y to 29.2 per cent.

BEL's order book position stood at ₹73,882 crore as on April 1, 2026, including an order inflow of ₹30,000 crore during the year. BEL share price target

Meanwhile, JM Financial has maintained 'Add' rating on BEL post Q4 results for a target price of ₹485, valuing the company at 44x FY28E EPS of ₹11.

BEL dividend 2026

Along with Q4 results, the board of BEL also recommended a final dividend of 55 per cent or Re 0.55 per share of Re 1 face value for FY2026.

"Recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.55 per equity share of Re 1 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2025-26 subject to approval by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company," BEL said in the filing.