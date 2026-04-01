BEL shares rally 7% on ₹1,950 crore deal win; analyst stays bullish
BEL share price today: Investor sentiment around BEL was buoyed after the Defence Ministry inked a ₹1,950 crore deal for the procurement of two mountain radars and related infrastructure for IAF
Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
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BEL share price today: Shares of state-owned Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) surged over 7 per cent today, fuelled by a ₹1,950 crore Defence Ministry contract and broader market rally. BEL shares snapped their three-day losing streak to open with a 4 per cent gain at ₹415 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock extended gains to hit an intraday high of ₹429.45.
As of 10 AM, the Bharat Electronics stock was trading near the day's high at ₹429.20. A tota of 10 million equities of the company changed hands in the first 45 minutes of trade.
BEL was also the top performer in the Nifty 50 index, which advanced 2.2 per cent. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
₹1,950 crore deal boost for BEL
Investor sentiment around BEL was buoyed after the Defence Ministry inked a ₹1,950 crore deal with the company for the procurement of two mountain radars and related infrastructure for the Indian Air Force (IAF).
"The Ministry of Defence has inked a major capital acquisition contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of two mountain radars, including associated equipment and required infrastructure for the Indian Air Force, at a cost of around Rs 1,950 crore," an official statement said.
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BEL share price target
Commenting on BEL stock, Harish Jujarey, AVP, head, technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that the defence counter continues to remain in a strong structural uptrend. Recently, the stock saw some profit booking after testing its all-time high near ₹473, which led to a decline towards the trendline support around ₹400.
Today's rally has taken BEL decisively above 200-day moving average, indicating improving strength, the analyst said, adding that the counter could extend the rally towards the 20-day moving average resistance placed near ₹440.
"If momentum continues, BEL may even revisit its previous high of ₹473. BEL has an important support at ₹390 and as long as the stock holds above this level, the positive outlook remains intact," Harish said. BEL shares have continued to defy market trends over the past few years by delivering exceptional returns. In the last one year alone, BEL shares have surged 46 per cent while the Nifty 50 index slipped around 1.3 per cent. BEL has more than doubled investors money in two years by yielding a return of more than 110 per cent, compared with a 2 per cent rise in the benchmark index. ========================
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 10:10 AM IST