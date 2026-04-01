BEL share price today: Shares of state-owned Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) surged over 7 per cent today, fuelled by a ₹1,950 crore Defence Ministry contract and broader market rally. BEL shares snapped their three-day losing streak to open with a 4 per cent gain at ₹415 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock extended gains to hit an intraday high of ₹429.45.

As of 10 AM, the Bharat Electronics stock was trading near the day's high at ₹429.20. A tota of 10 million equities of the company changed hands in the first 45 minutes of trade.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE BEL was also the top performer in the Nifty 50 index, which advanced 2.2 per cent.

₹1,950 crore deal boost for BEL

Investor sentiment around BEL was buoyed after the Defence Ministry inked a ₹1,950 crore deal with the company for the procurement of two mountain radars and related infrastructure for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

"The Ministry of Defence has inked a major capital acquisition contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of two mountain radars, including associated equipment and required infrastructure for the Indian Air Force, at a cost of around Rs 1,950 crore," an official statement said.

READ | Angel One, BSE, CDSL shares jump up to 8% as RBI defers exposure norms This mountain radar is indigenously designed and developed by Electronics and Radar Development Establishment of DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and will be manufactured by BEL.

BEL share price target

Commenting on BEL stock, Harish Jujarey, AVP, head, technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that the defence counter continues to remain in a strong structural uptrend. Recently, the stock saw some profit booking after testing its all-time high near ₹473, which led to a decline towards the trendline support around ₹400.

Today's rally has taken BEL decisively above 200-day moving average, indicating improving strength, the analyst said, adding that the counter could extend the rally towards the 20-day moving average resistance placed near ₹440.