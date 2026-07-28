BEL shares fall 4% after Q1 margin miss; MOFSL keeps Buy, sees 30% upside

BEL share price target: Shares of Bharat Electronics (BEL) fell 4 per cent in early trade on Tuesday after the Navratna defence PSU reported its June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings, with net profit rising 8 per cent Y-o-Y.

The stock opened lower at ₹406.15 and extended losses to hit an intraday low of ₹392.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 9:30 AM, BEL shares were trading 3.4 per cent lower at ₹393. Over 7 million shares changed hands within the first 15 minutes of trade, according to NSE data.

BEL also emerged as the top loser on both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex in early deals.

BEL Q1 results

BEL has reported an 8.17 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit to ₹1,048.33 crore for the quarter ended June 20, 2026, compared with ₹969.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

Its revenue from operations rose 25.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,533.06 crore in Q1 FY27 versus ₹4,417 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

The firm's total expenses climbed 30.5 per cent to ₹4,297.62 crore, primarily due to a sharp rise in material costs.

BEL said that its order book position stood at ₹72,258 crore as of July 1, 2026 (inflow of ₹4,000 crore during the first quarter).

BEL share price target

Post Q1 results, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained its 'Buy' rating on BEL stock and raised its target price to ₹530 from ₹510, implying an upside of around 30 per cent from the previous close of ₹407.

MOFSL said that the company's Q1FY27 revenue, Ebitda and profit came in slightly below its estimates, largely due to the execution product mix. The gross margin contracted to 45.5 per cent in Q1, as against 53.2 per cent in 1QFY26 (estimate 53 per cent) due to an adverse revenue mix.

Despite a weaker-than-expected performance, BEL has retained its guidance of 15+ per cent revenue growth, 28 per cent Ebitda margin, and inflows of ₹550 billion for FY27, including Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM). BEL Q1 margin

Its absolute Ebitda, however, increased 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹13.9 billion, said MOFSL, versus its estimate of ₹14.8 billion, while margin contracted 300bp Y-o-Y to 25.1 per cent (vs estimate of 29 per cent).

The management attributed the contraction largely to product mix, while noting that commodity price inflation did not materially affect profitability.

MOFSL said that it continues to remain positive on BEL and expects it to benefit from various large platform orders, which will be finalised over the next few years from the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The QRSAM project, worth ₹300b, is expected to be awarded by 2QFY27, the brokerage said.