BEML shares surge 8% after major ₹590 crore order from Defence Ministry
BEML's share price was trading 3 per cent higher at ₹1,821.70, compared to the previous session's close of ₹1,768 on the NSE
SI Reporter New Delhi
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Shares of BEML, a state-owned heavy equipment manufacturer, jumped 8 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,910 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company secured a fresh order from the Ministry of Defence.
Around 01:30 PM, BEML's share price was trading 3 per cent higher at ₹1,821.70, compared to the previous session's close of ₹1,768 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,413.50 levels, down by 163.10 points or 0.66 per cent. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹15,158 crore. The stock has recovered around 40 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,355 touched on March 30, 2026. However, on a year-to-date basis, the stock has gained merely 2.7 per cent.
The buying on the counter came after the company announced that it had received a contract worth ₹590 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of trawl assemblies to be deployed on the Indian Army's T-72 and T-90 tanks.
Shantanu Roy, chairman and managing director at BEML, said the collaboration with DRDO is a testament to the strength of India’s defence R&D ecosystem. This order reinforces the company's steadfast commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and resolve to equip the nation’s armed forces with reliable, high-quality, and indigenously developed solutions.
Earlier this month, the company received an export order worth $36.38 million from the Middle East region for the supply of heavy earth-moving equipment. The equipment will be used for infrastructure development applications, the company said in an exchange filing. The company's international order book stands at $106.95 million.
While the company is yet to announce its March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) results, it had reported a net loss of ₹22.38 crore in the Q3FY26. Its revenue from operations grew 23.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,083.27 crore, as against ₹875.77 crore in the Q3FY25.
On the operational front, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹4 crore, down 94 per cent from ₹60 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin contracted to 0.33 per cent in Q3FY26 from 6.89 per cent in the December 2024 quarter.
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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 2:03 PM IST