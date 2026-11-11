Benchmarks rise nearly 1%; auto, bank stocks lead gains amid FPI inflows

Benchmark equity indices extended their gains on Wednesday, with the Sensex, boosted by auto and banking stocks, rising 0.95 per cent.

While the Sensex closed at 81,879.40, the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.84 per cent and ended at 25,255.05, rising 9.55 per cent this month.

Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows and profit booking steered the market towards a second consecutive gaining session on Wednesday. It was also aided by crude prices falling below the $95/barrel mark in November.

The markets are moving up because Brent is falling. Brent is down 19 per cent this month from $113.43 on October 30 to $92 on Wednesday.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was the top Nifty gainer, rising 5.3 per cent to ₹3,465. InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) gained 4.33 per cent to ₹5,665. Adani Ports was the biggest laggard, falling 1.84 per cent to ₹1,907.

Since October 30, oil marketing companies (OMCs) rallied the most. Hindustan Petroleum is up 17.5 per cent, Indian Oil 14.0 per cent and Bharat Petroleum 10.7 per cent because cheaper crude widens their margins while pump prices stay frozen.

InterGlobe Aviation, whose biggest cost is jet fuel, gained 16.1 per cent, and Asian Paints, which uses crude derivatives as raw material, surged 9.9 per cent.

Oil India, a producer that earns less when prices fall, is down 1.8 per cent. Taken together, oil, gas and coal companies have added ₹3.3 trillion in market value this month, up 11.9 per cent sequentially.

“Some profit booking emerged at higher levels, trimming the initial gains. Despite this, the overall market undertone remained positive, supported by strong foreign institutional investor (FII) buying, declining crude oil prices, a recovery in the rupee and improving corporate earnings,” said Pabitro Mukherjee, deputy vice-president — research at Bajaj Broking.

FPIs bought a net ₹12,563 crore of equities on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold a net ₹8,434 crore. In November so far, FPIs bought ₹65,735 crore and DIIs sold ₹40,503 crore.

Three of the 10 biggest FPI buying days on record was in this month (November 5, November 6 and November 11), according to Bloomberg and exchange data.

FPIs bought a net ₹53,739 crore of Indian equities between November 2 and November 9, after pulling out ₹34,843 crore in October.

Brent crude has fallen about 19 per cent this month to around $91.5 a barrel on Tuesday from ₹113.43 on October 30, even as Brent Futures rose 1.88 per cent intraday on Wednesday to $93.21 per barrel.

Again, earnings are on track. Broking reports are putting the earnings growth numbers for the Nifty 50 companies at 20 per cent.

Apurva Sheth, head of research, Samco Securities, said the markets started on a high note but moderated at close on profit booking.

“There will be some sector rotation which is happening already in microcaps, smallcaps and midcaps. So, largecaps will cool off for a while. IT stocks, which were the best performers last month, will also continue to see some correction and healthy profit booking and then start moving up,” he said.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December silver futures rose 2.19 per cent to ₹1,86,574 a kg, while gold futures gained 0.47 per cent to ₹1,41,185 per 10 grams. The BSE IPO index gained 1.64 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, the PSU Bank jumped 3.03 per cent, Telecommunication 2.41 per cent, auto 2.05 per cent and Bankex 1.94 per cent on Wednesday. Information technology declined 0.35 per cent and Realty 0.58 per cent.

On the NSE on Wednesday, the Nifty PSU Bank rose 2.94 per cent, the Nifty Auto 2.14 per cent and the Nifty Chemicals 2.10 per cent.

The Nifty Capital Markets gained 1.99 per cent and the Nifty Private Bank rose 1.14 per cent, with both touching record highs during the session.