Bharat Coking Coal share price zooms over 7% after raw material price hike

Bharat Coking Coal’s share price gained over 7 per cent on Wednesday after the company announced a price hike.

On Wednesday, as of 10:27 AM, Bharat Coking Coal’s share price was trading 5.91 per cent higher at ₹32.93 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.11 per cent at 22,697.85. In intraday trade, the stock gained 7.6 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹33.48 per share.

In an exchange filing shared on Tuesday, the company noted that it approved an increase of approximately 0.1 per cent to 14 per cent in the basic prices of select grades of raw coking coal for the non-regulated sector.

“With a view to correct disproportionate inter-grade price differentials, the revision covers Steel Grades (I and II), Direct Feed, PCC Washery Grades (W-II to W-VI) and HVMC Washery Grades (W-I to W-VI) for the Non-Regulated Sector only. The basic prices of different grades have been increased by approximately 0.1% to 14% over the existing prices,” the exchange filing said.

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, said that the stock has started a bounce-back rally from the price support zone of the ₹30 to ₹31 levels following a sharp decline from the ₹44.40 levels. “Going ahead, a decisive close above ₹34 will be a positive development that could lead the index towards the ₹36 to ₹37 levels in the near term. On the downside, the ₹30 to ₹31 zone will provide decent support,” he said.

Bharat Coking Coal’s stock has gained 2.77 per cent over the past week, outperforming the Nifty 500’s 0.10 per cent return. Over the past month, the stock declined 0.09 per cent, compared with a 3.43 per cent fall in the index. However, on a year-to-date basis, the stock has dropped 18.73 per cent, underperforming the Nifty 500, which has declined 7.64 per cent.

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