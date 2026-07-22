Bharat Coking Coal shares crash 8% as Coal India arm posts surprise Q1 loss

Bharat Coking Coal share price: Shares of Coal India arm Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) cracked over 8 per cent in Wednesday's trading session following a weak financial performance in the April-June quarter (Q1) of the fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27) as it posted a surprise loss versus a profit in the year-ago period.

BCCL shares had listed in the Indian stock market earlier in January this year and emerged as one of the multibagger bets of the year. The stock had listed at Rs 45 apiece, up 96 per cent from the IPO price of ₹23.

The PSU stock opened at ₹36.10 on the BSE as against its last close of ₹37.50, but soon declined to the day's low of ₹34.41, shedding 8.24 per cent in intraday deals. The weak market sentiment exacerbated the fall. The BSE barometer Sensex has lost almost 0.80 per cent to 76,851 in today's trade, weighed down by higher crude oil prices and selling in banking and pharma stocks.

As of 10.18 AM, BCCL share price was lower by 6.77 per cent at ₹34.96 apiece as against a 0.75 per cent fall in Sensex.

Bharat Coking Coal shares have lost 10.45 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis as investors booked profit in the counter following a massive upside over the IPO price. In the last one month, it has tanked 16 per cent and remains lower by 5 per cent in a week, according to exchange data.

BCCL Q1 Results

Bharat Coking Coal late night posted a net loss of ₹68.09 crore in Q1 FY27 as against a net profit of ₹176.87 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and ₹27.28 crore in the previous quarter ended March, even as revenue remained stable.

The revenue from operations came in at ₹3,587.27 crore in the quarter under review, down 3.55 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹3,719.59 posted in Q1 FY26. However, sequentially, the figure was higher by 9.3 per cent over ₹3,282.95 crore at the end of March 31, 2026.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) loss was ₹64.47 crore compared with an Ebitda gain of ₹191 crore in the year-ago quarter.

While the company's production rose to 6.56 million tonne in Q1 FY27 from 9.04 million tonne in the same period a year ago, the offtake was lower at 7.72 million tonne from 8.98 million tonne a year ago.

BCCL share price tech outlook

Harish Jujarey, AVP Equity Research at Prithvi Finmart, said that Bharat Cooking Coal has witnessed volatile price action since its listing. "After rebounding sharply from its post-listing low of 29.74 to retest the listing high near 45 and entered a corrective phase. Technically, it is now trading below its 50-day moving average and has slipped below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent upmove, indicating weakening short-term momentum," the expert noted.