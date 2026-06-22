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Home / Markets / News / Bharat Forge gains 2%, hits new high; what's driving stock price?

Bharat Forge gains 2%, hits new high; what's driving stock price?

Bharat Forge secured a ₹425 crore contract from the Ministry of Defence to supply Gas Turbine Generators (GTGs) for the Indian Navy.

Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge stock gained 2% in Monday's trade on winning defence-related work order.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 3:21 PM IST

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Bharat Forge share price

 
Shares of Bharat Forge hit a new high at ₹2,087, gaining 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade on healthy business outlook. The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹2,060.15 touched on Friday, June 19, 2026.
 
In the past one month, Bharat Forge outperformed the market by soaring 10 per cent, as compared to 2 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock rallied 42 per cent, as against 3 per cent gain in the benchmark index. Further, in the past one year, the stock zoomed 63 per cent on the NSE. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was up 9 per cent.
 
 

What’s driving Bharat Forge stock price?

 
In a press release, Bharat Forge said it secured a ₹425 crore contract from the Ministry of Defence to supply Gas Turbine Generators (GTGs) for the Indian Navy, marking a major strategic milestone for the company’s defence vertical. The contract, to be executed over 5 years, involves supplying 1.25 MW GTGs for Kolkata class naval ships, replacing lower-capacity units currently in service. 
 
More importantly, this marks Bharat Forge’s entry into the marine gas turbine (GT) business, with the company set to deliver the first indigenous GTbased power plant for Indian naval ships. 
 
Alongside manufacturing, Bharat Forge will establish a dedicated integration and testing facility and participate in future propulsion and larger turbine development programs, strengthening its role in India’s defence indigenisation push.

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Bharat Forge is a technology driven global leader in providing high performance, innovative safety critical components and solutions for several sectors including automotive, power, oil and gas, construction & mining, rail, marine, defence and aerospace.
 

ICICI Securities view on Bharat Forge

 
This development significantly strengthens the long-term investment case for Bharat Forge because it further validates management’s strategy of transforming the company from a traditional auto-components player into a high-technology defence and aerospace engineering platform, ICICI Securities said in a note.
 
The bigger significance lies in Bharat Forge entering an entirely new niche of marine propulsion systems, a segment with very high entry barriers, long-term recurring opportunities in maintenance and overhaul, and future export potential.  Combined with the already strong ~₹11,000 crore defence order book, expanding aerospace business, drone manufacturing capabilities, artillery systems, and explosives facility under development, this order reinforces the view that defence could become one of Bharat Forge’s largest growth engines over the next 3–5 years, making the company increasingly less dependent on cyclical automotive demand, the brokerage firm said.  ==================================================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 
 

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Topics : Indian Navy The Smart Investor Bharat Forge stock market trading Market trends Ministry of Defence

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 3:21 PM IST

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