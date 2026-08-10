Bharat Forge shares crash 9% after ₹90 crore Q1 loss; here's what mgmt said

Shares of Bharat Forge cracked 9 per cent in intraday deals on Monday as the firm slumped to a loss in the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2026-27 (FY2Y) following a loss against a profit in the year-ago period and bleak management commentary.

The shares of Baba Kalyani -owned auto components and equipment maker slumped 8.6 per cent to hit the day's low of ₹2,079.05 on the BSE. Meanwhile, on NSE, it declined 8.3 per cent to ₹2,077.20. Around 3 million shares of Bharat Forge had changed hands as of 2.40 PM.

Bharat Forge Q1 Results

Bharat Forge's Q1 loss stood at Rs 89.88 crore as against a profit of Rs 233.4 crore in the preceding quarter of FY26 and Rs 283.8 crore in Q1 FY26. The company's bottom line was hit by a write-off of Rs 358 crore during the quarter under review.

Its revenue from operations, meanwhile, jumped 18.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4639.9 crore from Rs 3908.74 crore in the year-ago period, driven by broad-based performance in exports.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 10.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 752 crore. Meanwhile, Ebitda margin came in at 16.2 per cent from 17.4 per cent in the same quarter last year, impacted by higher energy and input costs.

Management outlook

The company's management said that for FY27, it continues to maintain a growth outlook of 20-25 per cent for the Indian manufacturing business, which will be more pronounced in the second half of this fiscal.

The company has added new sectors such as Defence, Aerospace, Data Centers & semiconductors, which it said will start to contribute to the revenue mix. "We are in the process of setting up dedicated forging & machining capabilities with an investment outlay of around Rs 1,800 crore over 12-18 months for various sunrise sectors including the energetics plant in Andhra Pradesh. These investments are expected to generate incremental revenues in the coming years post commissioning," it added.