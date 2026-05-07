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Home / Markets / News / Bharat Forge stock hits 52-week high after Q4 results; revenue up 18% YoY

Bharat Forge stock hits 52-week high after Q4 results; revenue up 18% YoY

Bharat Forge reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹233.44 crore, down 1.4 per cent from ₹282.62 crore in the year-ago period

Bharat Forge Q4 results

Bharat Forge stock price

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

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Bharat Forge share price today

Shares of Bharat Forge, a forged and machined component manufacturer, surged over 8 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹2,026.6 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported its results for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26). 
 
Around 02:20 PM, the stock was trading at ₹1,967, up 5 per cent from the previous session's close of ₹1,874. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 24,342.45 levels, up by a marginal 11.5 points or 0.05 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has jumped over 27 per cent, compared to a 6.8 per cent decline in Nifty50. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹94,073.5 crore. 
 

Bharat Forge Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, Bharat Forge reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹233.44 crore, down 1.4 per cent from ₹282.62 crore in the year-ago period. 
 
Its revenue from operations grew 17.53 per cent to ₹4,528.04 crore in the reported quarter, as compared to ₹3,852.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. 
 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed 14.21 per cent to ₹778 crore in Q4FY26 as against ₹681 crore in Q4FY25. The Ebitda margin was at 17.81 per cent vs 17.68 per cent.

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Additionally, the company's board recommended a final dividend of ₹6.50 per share of the face value of ₹2 each for FY26, subject to approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.    
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Bharat Forge management commentary

BN Kalyani, chairman and managing director at Bharat Forge, said the company secured new orders worth ₹4,814 crore in FY26, including ₹2,816 crore in Defence. The order book for Defence stood at ₹10,961 crores as of FY26. The order wins across businesses reflect a resurgence in business momentum, including in aerospace, with onboarding of new customers across Engine, Structural and Landing Gear components.
 
"Looking ahead into FY27, barring any geopolitical crisis and its impact on demand, we are optimistic of achieving 25 per cent revenue growth with a commensurate increase in Ebitda and profitability for the Indian manufacturing operations driven by execution of orders across business and recovery in the export market," he added.  Check: Top Losers Today  | Top Gainers Today

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 2:37 PM IST

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