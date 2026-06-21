Bharat Forge to ride on commercial vehicle business, defence deals

But despite hitting their all-time highs, shares of the autocomponent and defence major trade at elevated valuations, given 40 per cent gain in six months and a 60 per cent jump over the past year.

At ₹2,041 apiece, the stock is trading at 51 times its financial year 2027 (FY27) earnings estimates.

Order wins and partnerships have been the near term triggers for the stock's gains. The company signed a ₹425 crore contract with the defence ministry for the supply of gas turbine generators (GTGs) to the Indian Navy for onboard power generation for Kolkata class ships.

Moreover, Bharat Forge's defence subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL) has entered a strategic partnership with US-based AM General to offer mounted artillery gun (MAG) systems for the global export market.

AM General, which also makes Humvees, has offered a proposal to jointly participate in the US Army Mobile Tactical Cannon (MTC) program.

This includes the development and delivery of a 155mm MTC solution, based on KSSL’s MAG platform. KSSL had recently introduced the MArG series of Mounted Artillery Gun Systems.

The order book for the defence vertical stands at ₹10,961 crore to be executed over the next four years, and includes the key advanced towed artillery guns programme (40 per cent of the order book), which is expected to commence during H2FY27.

The company is targeting a revenue of ₹2,500 crore to ₹3,500 crore over FY27 and FY28, as compared to revenues of ₹1,600 crore in FY26. Margins, going ahead, are expected to be at 18-22 per cent.

Recovery in the North American heavy truck market is expected to drive revenues in FY27. The North American Class 8 preliminary net orders increased by 124 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 4 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) to 26,600 units and were ahead of expectations.

This was the fourth consecutive month of 120 per cent plus Y-o-Y growth. What should add to the commercial vehicle exports and sales is the traction in the European commercial vehicle (CV) market.

After a strong FY26, the domestic CV market, too, is expected to post a low to mid-single digit growth in FY27.

The CV segment, according to Yash Agrawal of Nirmal Bang Research, witnessed a healthy recovery in the fourth quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26), supported by strong domestic demand and resilient exports.

Domestic MHCV volumes grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y, aided by GST 2.0-led affordability benefits and an improving replacement cycle. Exports registered mid-teen growth driven by a favourable base and improving infrastructure activity in key markets.

The US-Iran deal and the downtrend in diesel prices, which account for 30-50 per cent of fleet operators’ cost, could bring greater certainty to fleet purchase decisions, and provide a floor to demand, according to Kotak Research.