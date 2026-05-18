Bharti Airtel briefly overtakes HDFC Bank to be second most valued firm

Bharti Airtel briefly overtook HDFC Bank to become India’s second-most valued company on Monday, following the telecom major’s sharp outperformance over the country’s largest private sector lender this calendar year.

While Airtel shares are down 8 per cent year-to-date, HDFC Bank has shed nearly a fourth of its market value over the same period.

After touching an intra-day high of ₹1,954, Airtel shares ended at ₹1,938, valuing the Sunil Mittal-led company at ₹11.81 trillion. In intra-day trade, Airtel’s market capitalisation had risen to ₹11.91 trillion, briefly overtaking HDFC Bank, whose market value stood at ₹11.83 trillion at the last close.

Strong earnings visibility, robust cash-flow generation, and strong Africa operations helped Airtel shares outperform the market. On the other hand, HDFC Bank’s shares have been weighed down by continued foreign investor selling despite stable fundamentals.

Reliance Industries remains India’s most-valued company, with a market capitalisation of ₹18.1 trillion, despite a 15 per cent decline in its share price this year.