Bharti Airtel Q4 results preview: Profit may rise QoQ; Arpu in focus

Bharti Airtel Q4 results preview

Telecom major Bharti Airtel is likely to report a steady operational performance for the Telecom major Bharti Airtel is likely to report a steady operational performance for the March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26) , with analysts expecting robust subscriber additions, continued premiumisation in the wireless business, and stable broadband momentum to support earnings growth.

Despite fewer days sequentially, brokerages believe the impact may largely be offset by higher 4G and 5G upgrades, better subscriber mix, and improving data monetisation.

That apart, they estimate that Bharti Airtel’s India wireless business may continue to outperform peers on the back of strong mobile broadband additions and sustained growth in average revenue per user (Arpu). Consolidated revenue and operating profit, meanwhile, are expected to remain healthy, aided by stable Africa operations and traction in the home broadband segment.

Bharti Airtel Q4 results: date and time

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Bharti Airtel has informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 to consider and approve the audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the fourth quarter (Q4) and year ended on March 31, 2026.

Bharti Airtel Q4FY26 results: Profit, revenue, Apru expectations

ICICI Securities

According to ICICI Securities, Bharti Airtel’s Arpu is expected to increase 4.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹256, driven by premiumisation trends such as migration from 2G to 4G/5G, rising postpaid additions, and higher data consumption. However, sequentially, it may dip 1.1 per cent because of the two fewer days in the quarter.

Further, the brokerage expects Airtel’s India revenue to increase 0.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 7.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹39,751.3 crore. Its India mobile business revenue is projected at ₹28,600 crore, down 0.2 per cent sequentially but up 7.5 per cent annually. India Ebitda is estimated to grow 0.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 8 per cent year-on-year to ₹23,781.1 crore.

For the Africa business, ICICI Securities expects revenue to rise 2.5 per cent sequentially and 31.1 per cent Y-o-Y to $1.7 billion, while Ebitda may increase 3 per cent Q-o-Q and 41.5 per cent Y-o-Y to $852 million, partly supported by appreciation in African currencies against the US dollar.

At the consolidated level, the brokerage projects Bharti Airtel’s revenue to grow 1.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 14.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹55,005.4 crore. Consolidated Ebitda is estimated at ₹31,299.9 crore, clocking a growth of 1.7 per cent sequentially and 15.9 per cent annually. Ebitda margin is estimated at 56.9 er cent.

Net profit is expected at ₹7,068.3 crore, implying a 6.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase. However, it would be a decline of around 36 per cent over Q4FY25.

JM Financial Institutional Securities

Analysts at JM Financial Securities, too, expect Bharti Airtel to post a quarter of healthy subscriber additions. The brokerage estimates mobile broadband subscriber additions of around 5 million during Q4FY26, compared with 5.2 million in the previous quarter. Overall subscriber additions are expected at nearly 4 million.

The brokerage expects wireless Arpu to remain flat sequentially at ₹259, as the impact of fewer days in the quarter could be offset by continued subscriber upgrades and an improving user mix.

JM Financial projects Bharti Airtel’s India wireless revenue to grow 1.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹28,963.9 crore. Ebitda from the India wireless business is expected to rise 1.5 per cent sequentially to ₹17,585.6 crore.

The brokerage said the company may see a strong traction in the homes broadband segment, with around 1.4 million estimated subscriber additions during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the enterprise business is expected to maintain stable growth momentum, with Ebitda likely to rise 1.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Overall, consolidated revenue is seen at ₹56,003.6 crore (up 2.4 per cent Q-o-Q/15.8 per cent Y-o-Y), Ebitda at ₹32,432 crore (up 3 per cent Q-o-Q/18 per cent Y-o-Y), and net profit at ₹7,505.1 crore (up 13.2 per cent Q-o-Q/down 32 per cent Y-o-Y).

Ebitda margin is projected at 57.9 per cent vs 57.6 per cent in Q3FY26 and 56.9 per cent in Q4FY25.

Kotak Institutional Equities

Kotak Institutional Equities, meanwhile, expects Bharti Airtel’s consolidated revenue and Ebitda to grow 1.7 per cent and 0.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter, to ₹54,920.4 crore and ₹31,065.4 crore, respectively.

The brokerage estimates wireless net additions, excluding machine-to-machine (M2M) users, at 3.5 million for the quarter. However, it expects Arpu to decline sequentially to ₹2₹55 from 259 in the December quarter.

Kotak Equities also expects the home broadband business to remain healthy, with net additions of around 0.95 million users during Q4FY26. Enterprise business margins are likely to remain stable at around 42 per cent.

Consolidated net profit is estimated at ₹7,515.9 crore, down 32 per cent Y-o-Y, but up 13.4 per cen Q-o-Q.