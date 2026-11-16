Airtel, Voda Idea rally up to 3%; here's why telecom stocks are in demand

Telecommunication shares price movement

Shares of telecom services companies were in focus with the BSE Telecommunication index gaining 1 per cent to 3,815.86 on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals led by up to 3 per cent rally in Bharti Airtel Jio Platforms and Vodafone Idea . The telecom index quoted close to its lifetime high of 3,829.83 touched on November 5, 2026.

Among individual stocks, Bharti Airtel rallied 3 per cent to ₹2,172.10, and traded close to its record high of ₹2,174.70 hit on November 21, 2025.

Bharti Hexacom and Tata Communications were also up 3 per cent each, while Indus Towers, Vodafone Idea and Jio Platforms rose 2 each. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.81 per cent at 82,253 at 10:00 AM.

Brokerages view on Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea

Bharti Airtel is gradually diversifying with data centres, cloud, cybersecurity, financial services and enterprise digital solutions emerging as additional growth drivers. Its 1 GW data centre ambition, the launch of the AirPlow cloud platform and growing traction in Airtel Finance and Payments Bank provide opportunities to participate in rising enterprise demand for digital infrastructure and services. Moreover, the Airtel Money Africa listing also highlights the value being created in its financial services business.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 pts, Nifty near 25,200; realty, metal indices down 1% The company has a strong focus on quality customers with increasing ARPU (average revenue per user) and revenue. Management is confident of gaining industry-leading growth, backed by robust rural penetration and a superior services portfolio, analysts at Axis Securities said.

From a long-term perspective, the brokerage firm believes Bharti Airtel is well-positioned to continue gaining market share, backed by the highest penetration and minimal Capex requirements. Given its stronger digital portfolio supported by rising per-user data and growing business verticals, analysts remain positive about the company’s future growth. It maintains a 'Buy' recommendation on the stock with a target price of ₹2,530 per share.

“Bharti's share gain in 4G subscribers, intent to increase ARPU, and an improving tariff outlook from government's stake in the stock are the key reasons for our Buy recommendation,” analysts at Jefferies said with a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock for a target price of ₹2,380 per share.

ALSO READ: NSE stock market-cap crosses ₹5 trillion; scrip up 16% from IPO price India mobile ARPUs are seen rising from ₹271 in Q2FY27 to ₹334 in FY29E, driven by a tariff hike of 10 per cent (in Q1FY28) in FY27-29E. The brokerage firm builds a 14 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in India mobile revenues and 15 per cent CAGR in India mobile EBITDA over FY27-29E. It models a 19 per cent FY27-29E revenue CAGR and an EBITDA margin of 50.5 per cent for Africa in FY27-29E.

Vodafone Idea's cash earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of ₹2,500 crore, up 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY), missed estimates due to higher-than-expected growth in network operating costs from ongoing rollouts and rising fuel costs, higher-than-expected selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) costs, and an 18 per cent YoY rise in access costs, primarily due to rising enterprise revenues, analysts at Jefferies said.

The brokerage firm raises its access cost estimates by 8-12 per cent due to higher non-mobile revenues, and raise SG&A expenses by up to 6 per cent as brand promotions are likely to continue. Analysts cut cash EBITDA estimates by 2-5 per cent for FY27-28 but retain them for FY29. Over FY26-29, it expects Vodafone Idea to deliver 25 per cent CAGR in cash EBITDA.

“Vodafone Idea continues to invest in its network, has placed orders of ₹13,200 crore vis-à-vis its 3-year capex of ₹45,000 crore, and has paid the bulk of the ₹7,000 crore spectrum payments due in FY27. The company has raised ₹4,000 crore of incremental bank funding in Q2 and expects to close the large debt fund raise shortly,” analysts at Jefferies said. It maintains a 'Buy' rating on Vodafone Idea with an unchanged price target of ₹16 based on 20x EV/cash EBITDA.

Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities maintain an 'Add' (unchanged target price of ₹14.7). Key variables to monitor remain: i) lenders’ approval of ₹25,000 crore; ii) debt-raise and its impact on Vodafone Idea’s subs market share trends; and iii) any relief on huge spectrum dues of ₹1.31 trillion, such as AGR relief, given Vodafone Idea has to pay spectrum dues of ₹7,000 crore/₹15,000 crore/₹27,000 crore in FY27/28/29. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.