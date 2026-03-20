Share price of power companies today

Shares of power companies were trading higher by up to 5 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after the Ministry of Power outlined a ₹200 trillion ($2.2 trillion) long-term investment roadmap for India’s power sector over the next two decades.

The stock price of the state-owned company, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rallied 5 per cent to ₹264.75 in intra-day trade. Share price of Tata Power hit a 52-week high of ₹418.40, soaring 5 per cent. The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹416.70 touched on July 16, 2025.

Reliance Power, Adani Green Energy, Siemens, Adani Power, Suzlon Energy, Torrent Power, Hitachi Energy India, NHPC, Power Grid Corporation, JSW Energy and ABB India were up in the range of 2 per cent to 5 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE At 10:10 AM; BSE Power index was up 2.4 per cent at 7,020.31, as compared to 1.1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The power index had hit a 52-week high of 7,130.86 touched on March 13, 2026.

Why are power stocks in demand?

At the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 (19–22 March), the Ministry of Power outlined a ₹200 trillion ($2.2 trillion) long-term investment roadmap for India’s power sector over the next two decades.

Key announcements included a transmission blueprint to integrate 900 GW non-fossil capacity by FY36 (with 1.37 lakh ckm lines and 8.27 lakh MVA substations) and the National Resource Adequacy Plan (NRAP) to ensure reliable supply with projected peak demand of 350–400 GW in the next decade.

The announcements reinforce a multi-decade structural capex cycle in India’s power sector, with strong visibility of ₹50 trillion investments till 2032 and ₹200 trillion over the next two decades, ICICI Securities said in a note.

READ | Nifty Metal gains 3%; Tata Steel, JSW, LloydsME jump up to 7%: Here's why The focus on ₹7.9 trillion transmission expansion addresses a critical bottleneck for renewable integration, while planned addition of ~243 GW generation capacity (largely solar, wind, and storage) signals a decisive shift towards clean energy. At the same time, distribution reforms (₹1.53 trillion under RDSS) and NRAPdriven decentralised planning are expected to improve demand visibility, reduce DISCOM risks, and enhance sector efficiency, the brokerage firm said.

Power sector outlook

The growth in non-solar hours peak power demand (225GW at 7:00PM on 10th Mar’26) is explicitly indicating periods of tight supply. Hydro/gas/nuclear/coal plants are being stretched, with evening utilisation of 67 per cent/28 per cent/87 per cent/95 per cent. Due to the supply-demand imbalance, evening merchant prices breached the ₹10/kWh ceiling 13 times between 18:15 and 21:30 IST on March 12, 2026. With deficits anticipated in the evening, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Equities expect higher volume and prices on power exchanges, benefitting utilities with open capacities.

Meanwhile, Tata Power in the Q3 earnings conference call on February 4, 2026 said that the company is expecting some more announcements on the distribution sector in the next 6 to 9 months whereby certain more states will come up for public private partnerships based on some of the other incentives and concessions to be provided to them, especially to states which have huge financial losses in their distribution business.

The company also expect that many of the new initiatives of the government including nuclear power and all that will bring more clarity in terms of the technology transfer, in terms of sourcing of fuel and in terms of the opportunity that will come up to set up these nuclear plants, especially the small modular nuclear plant in various parts of the country for which the company are in continuous discussion with the government, Department of Atomic Energy and NPCIL as also with NITI Aayog, so that these are put in practice quickly and some of the projects can start work in the next 24 months, Tata Power said. ============================================ Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.