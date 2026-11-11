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Home / Markets / News / BHEL shares up 3.5% on Power Grid order for Gujarat synchronous condensers

BHEL shares up 3.5% on Power Grid order for Gujarat synchronous condensers

BHEL has received a Notification of Award from Power Grid Corporation of India, for setting up two synchronous condensers of +300/-200 MVAR capacity at Kalyanpur in Gujarat

BHEL shares up 3.5% on Power Grid order for Gujarat synchronous condensers

BHEL shares up 3.5% on Power Grid order for Gujarat synchronous condensers

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2026 | 1:53 PM IST

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Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) gained 3.5 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday after the company received an order from Power Grid Corporation of India for the installation of two synchronous condensers at Kalyanpur in Gujarat. The order has been placed on behalf of Power Grid's project special purpose vehicle
 
The company's counter at 01:46 AM was trading 2.18 per cent higher at ₹432 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was 0.68 per cent up at 25,215.80. In intraday trade, the stock gained 3.5 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹437 per share.
 
BHEL has received a Notification of Award from Power Grid Corporation of India, a government-owned enterprise, for setting up two synchronous condensers of +300/-200 MVAR capacity at Kalyanpur in Gujarat. 
 
 
The scope of work includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of the two synchronous condensers. The project is associated with the transmission system for integrating power from renewable energy projects in the Jam Khambhaliya Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) in Gujarat.
 
The project is valued between ₹600 crore and ₹900 crore, excluding GST, and is to be executed over 35 months. BHEL said the order does not involve any interest of its promoter or promoter group in the awarding entity and does not fall under related-party transactions.
 
Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market said BHEL is consolidating in a slightly upward-sloping range above its key long-term and short-term moving averages, having immediate supports at ₹380 and resistances around ₹465 spot levels since May 2026. “The overall chart structure remains positive as long as the stock trades above the said support zone. We suggest traders maintain a "buy on dips" trading approach with a strict stop-loss (SL) below the mentioned support levels for targets close to the upper band of the range, which is the ₹465 level,” he said.
  
Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.
 

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First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 1:52 PM IST