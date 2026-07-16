Biocon gains 3%, stock nears record high; should you buy, hold or sell?

Biocon share price movement

Share price of Biocon moved higher by 3 per cent, touching new 52-week high at ₹447 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after the company received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for a new drug product fill finish line for Semglee (insulin glargine) at its insulin manufacturing facility in Malaysia.

Biocon in an exchange filing said the supplies to Europe from this line are expected to begin from Q2FY27.

At 10:55 AM, Biocon quoted 2 per cent higher at ₹443.85, as compared to 0.4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The stock hit a record high of ₹487.70 on December 23, 2020.

Biocon share price surged 9% in 3 days after Mylan exits

In the past three trading days, the stock price of Biocon surged 9 per cent after Mylan, a unit of Viatris, sold its stake in the firm through a block deal on Tuesday.

According to the exchange data, Mylan sold a 5.64 per cent stake in Biocon for ₹3,679 crore. As of March, Mylan held a 5.64 per cent stake in the company.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore were among the key buyers.

Axis Securities’ technical view on Biocon

Biocon surged 5.9 per cent on Tuesday, July 14, on Long Addition, expanding futures open interest by 6.1 per cent to 22,620 contracts with 1,302 added. This rally followed Mylan's exit of its 5.64 per cent stake, effectively clearing a major supply overhang, technical analyst at Axis Securities said.

The price premium narrowed by 1.65 points to 2.45. A rising put call ratio (PCR) from 0.66 to 0.82 confirms professional option flooring, as 6,203 puts outpaced 5,685 calls, reflecting renewed confidence in core fundamentals, the brokerage firm said.

Biocon – FY 27 outlook

Biosimilars

FY26 represented a year of continued progress, with emphasis on strengthening commercial execution, expanding market access, and advancing the biosimilars pipeline. These efforts have further reinforced the company’s position as a global biopharmaceutical organisation with a diversified and scalable portfolio.

Looking ahead to FY27, Biocon in its FY26 annual report said that the company’s focus remains on the next phase of execution-led growth, with increasing contribution from products approved and launched during FY26 as they continue to scale across markets. Alongside this, the management expects to benefit from the operating leverage inherent in the company’s vertically integrated platform. These elements position the biosimilars business to pursue sustainable and profitable growth, while continuing to advance objective of improving patient access to high-quality, affordable biologics globally, Biocon said.

Generics

Looking ahead, the Generics business is positioned to build on the operational progress made during FY26, supported by a more diversified portfolio, improving volume visibility, and expanding manufacturing and regulatory capabilities. The operating environment is expected to remain competitive, with continued pricing pressure in certain segments. Scale, complexity and vertical integration are expected to remain important differentiators, Biocon said in its FY26 annual report.

Growth in FY27 is expected to be driven by a combination of higher base business volumes and continued expansion of the generic formulations portfolio in the US and Europe. From an execution perspective, focus will remain centred on operating discipline, cost optimisation and reliability of supply, alongside selective investments in regulatory filings and technology platforms that support long-term competitiveness.

Overall, the Generics business remains aligned with Biocon’s broader objective of expanding access to affordable medicines globally, while strengthening its role as a scalable and resilient contributor to long-term value creation, the company said. ====================================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.