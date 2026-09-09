Biocon share price rises 3% after block deal, Pertuzumab deal in Brazil

Biocon share price: Biocon Ltd shares surged 3 per cent to hit a high of ₹403.95 in early trade on Wednesday following a block deal.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, around 16.6 million shares changed hands on the BSE in a single pre-market block trade. Details of the buyers and sellers were not immediately known.

However, media reports suggested that Active Pine offered up to 16.6 million shares, representing a 1 per cent stake in the Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw-led company. The floor price for the transaction was ₹385 per share.

As of 10 AM, Biocon shares were outperforming the market, trading 1.5 per cent higher at ₹398.25. As per BSE data, the stock reported a spurt in volume of more than 82.34 times.

In comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 0.78 per cent lower.

Brazil deal in focus Meanwhile, the biopharmaceutical major has announced the signing of partnership agreement with Bahiafarma and Bionovis for Pertuzumab in Brazil, marking an important milestone in advancing production and commercialisation of the HER2-positive breast cancer therapy under the country’s Productive Development Partnership (PDP) programme.

The consortium of Biocon, Bahiafarma and Bionovis received 100 per cent allocation under Brazil's 10-year PDP programme for Pertuzumab.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Biocon stock: Analyst view Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research), Prithvi Finmart, said that Biocon stock price is currently in a corrective phase and is trading around ₹400 after declining nearly 10 per cent from its recent swing high of ₹447. On the technical front, the stock is trading near its 200-EMA, placed around ₹398, which is an immediate support. The previous swing low of July at ₹395 also coincides with this level, making the ₹395 - ₹400 zone a crucial support area. Biocon will receive milestone payments and a share of revenues generated from the Brazil PDP opportunity over a 10-year period.

On the upside, ₹420 is an immediate hurdle, while ₹430 is a key resistance on the weekly chart. If the stock holds the ₹395 - ₹400 support zone, we expect a bounce towards ₹430, followed by ₹450 levels. A sustained break below ₹395, could weaken the setup.

The management commentary post Q1 highlighted that integration synergies and OpEx rationalisation across its biopharmaceutical businesses are enhancing operating leverage and supporting Biosimilars margins.

Following the retirement of structured debt, interest expenses declined 23 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹213 crore in Q1, and the management indicated that future free cash flows will be primarily utilised for further debt reduction.

The capital allocation remains disciplined, with a key milestone being the EMA approval for the second drug product line at the Malaysia insulin facility, effectively doubling production capacity to support rising global demand from Q2FY27 onwards.

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised. The management expects Biosimilars growth to accelerate meaningfully during H2FY27, driven by the US launch of bAflibercept (Yesafili) and bDenosumab (Bosaya/Okelso). In the Generics business, growth in the GLP-1 portfolio is expected to be supported by the continued scale-up of generic Liraglutide across the US and other global markets, leveraging the company's established peptide and fermentation manufacturing capabilities.