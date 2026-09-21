Biocon spurts 3% as Pertuzumab drug moves closer to marketing nod in Europe

Biocon's share price jumped 2.6 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹395.10 on Monday after the company said its Pertuzumab biosimilar drug, under the brand name Pebrilzo, received positive opinion from of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

At 10:30 AM, Biocon traded with a gain of 1.9 per cent at ₹392 on trades of around 47,000 shares as against the two-week average volume of around 19.90 lakh shares on the BSE. Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 0.5 per cent or 350 points at 74,645 levels.

The stock has witnessed a rather roller-coaster ride on the bourses in recent months, as it rallied nearly 33 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹337 in April 2026 to hit a 52-week high of ₹447 in July 2026, and then again pared gains. At current levels, the stock trades nearly 12 per cent below its 52-week high.

Biocon secure EMA CHMP approval recommendation for Pertuzumab

Biocon in an exchange filing on Monday said, it biosimilar medicine 'Pertuzumab' become the first biosimilar to secure the European Medicines Agency (EMA)'s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) approval recommendation under the new tailored clinical approach.

Biocon Biologics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Biocon, said the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion recommending the granting of a marketing authorisation to its Pertuzumab biosimilar as 420 mg concentrate solution for infusion, under the brand name Pebrilzo, for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer across multiple disease stages.

"The European Commission will now proceed with the final review of the application and issue its decision. Following a positive decision, the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) will be available in all official European Union languages, while the European Public Assessment Report (EPAR) will be published on the EMA website in the weeks following the decision," the release stated. READ MORE

Commenting on the development, ShreehasTambe, CEO & Managing Director of Biocon, said "The positive CHMP opinion for our Pertuzumab biosimilar marks an important step toward expanding access to biologic therapies for patients with HER2-positive breast cancer in Europe."

As the first monoclonal antibody biosimilar to receive a positive CHMP opinion under EMA's tailored clinical development approach, it reflects an important milestone in the evolution of biosimilar science and greater regulatory confidence on advanced analytical and clinical pharmacology evidence to establish biosimilarity, Tambe added.

According to Biocon, Pebrilzo is a biosimilar medicinal product indicated for use in combination with Trastuzumab and chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive, locally advanced, inflammatory, or early-stage 2 breast cancer at high risk of recurrence, as well as in the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates

Axis Securities recommends Biocon as 'Pick of the Week'

Axis Securities in a report dated September 18 as recommended Biocon stock as the 'Pick of the Week' for an upside target price of ₹424 in the next 6-9 months.

The brokerage is bullish on the stock on the back of Biocon's capacity expansion & utilization, its profitability and margin trajectory and comprehensive product offerings.

"Biocon achieved a major operational milestone with EMA approval for the second drug product line at its Malaysia insulin facility, effectively doubling manufacturing capacity and initiating commercial supplies from Q2FY27. Coupled with ongoing investments in fermentation and peptide platforms, overall facility utilization is set to scale significantly to satisfy global demand." said Axis Securities.

Biocon entered FY27 operating from a position of strategic strength, supported by a simplified balance sheet, tapering CapEx, and expanding insulin capacity. Operating leverage and lower interest burdens will drive sustained revenue growth and margin expansion, led by key catalysts like bAspart, bDenosumab, GLP-1, and CalRx insulin partnerships, the report stated.

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