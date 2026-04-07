Biocon shares slip 4% amid heavy volumes; 9.58 mn shares traded on NSE

Biocon shares declined 4 per cent in trade on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), logging an intra-day low at ₹340.7 per share amid large trades. On NSE, 9.58 million shares were traded, while on BSE, 0.24 million shares changed hands.

According to Bloomberg, 3.19 million shares were traded in multiple block deals. Buyers and sellers of the transactions were not known.

That apart, Biocon is positioning itself to capitalise on a global shift in diabetes care, with chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw stating that the company aspires to become “the” insulin company of the world even as larger rivals pivot toward newer therapies like GLP-1 drugs

“The big insulin companies do not want to make insulin in cartridges or pens anymore. They are switching to selling insulin in vials, as they wish to focus on the GLP-1 opportunity,” she said, adding that while GLP-1 therapies are promising, they have limitations. According to Shaw, Type-1 diabetics and even late-stage Type-2 patients cannot rely on these drugs, ensuring insulin remains indispensable. She added that Biocon is among the few companies globally with capabilities across both insulin and GLP-1 therapies, with a significant presence in the US insulin market and plans to expand across the 80 markets where it has approvals.

What is driving Biocon’s insulin strategy?

At the core of Biocon’s strategy is what Shaw described as “value-maximisation,” with capital allocation guided by relative margins between insulin and GLP-1 therapies as off-patent GLP-1 drugs are competitively priced in emerging markets. “We will have to look at pricing and see if insulins have better margins than GLP-1s, and then we will focus more on insulin manufacturing,” she said.

Biocon’s new MD and CEO, Shreehas Tambe, said that they aspire to build a global giant out of India and focus on innovation that makes life-saving drugs more affordable.

More than 60 per cent of diseases now are non-communicable diseases, Tambe said, adding that there would be a 45 per cent growth in diabetics across the world in the coming decade compared to the last decade, touching 850 million patients overall. “Healthcare spending is going to be in three major areas – oncology, immunology, and diabetes. We are already focusing on these areas,” he added.