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Home / Markets / News / BJP's West Bengal win: L&T, Bandhan Bank among others may gain, say experts

BJP's West Bengal win: L&T, Bandhan Bank among others may gain, say experts

The BJP's victory in West Bengal, wrote analysts at Nomura in a note, could lead to expectations of improved governance, ease of doing business and enhanced infrastructure spending.

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nitin Nabin

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi waves to the gathering during an event celebrating the party's performance in assembly election results, at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Monday,May 4,2026. Party National President Nitin Nabin also seen.(Photo:PTI)

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 11:28 AM IST

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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win in West Bengal is likely to bring back the government's focus on industrialization, capex rejuvenation, inflation management, factor reforms, and could mark a beginning of a capex spending cycle in the state, suggest analysts. 
 
This push in West Bengal, said analysts at Elara Securities, could also be replicated in other states where it came to power recently, such as Uttar Pradesh (UP), Odisha (OD) and Assam (AS).
 
“With BJP firmly in drivers’ seat in most of East and North-East States –Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Kapoor expects a greater capex focus in East India. The beneficiaries of the same are likely to be construction and capital goods companies," said Garima Kapoor, deputy head of research and economist at Elara Securities. 
 
 
Companies such as Larsen & Toubro (L&T), KEC International, NCC, Dilip Buildcon; east-focused cement companies like Star Cement, Nuvoco Vistas, Dalmia Bharat, wagon and rolling stock companies like Jupiter Wagons, Texmaco, and Titagarh Rail Systems, Kapoor said, could be the likely beneficiaries.

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"In the banking sector, Bandhan Bank stands to benefit from industrial & MSME growth and policy stability," she added. CLICK HERE FOR FULL LIST OF COMPANIES THAT HAVE A PRESENCE IN WEST BENGAL
 
Historically, West Bengal has struggled with industrialization throughout its modern history, despite its easy access to ports, raw material and markets, primarily impacted by governance concerns of the Left and Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC). 
 
The BJP’s victory in West Bengal, wrote analysts at Nomura in a note, could lead to expectations of improved governance, ease of doing business and enhanced infrastructure spending with central government assistance and better Centre–State coordination on various schemes.  
capital outlay
 
"A turnaround in WB’s economic prospects with higher levels of private investment and higher incomes is a potential medium-term tailwind," Sonal Varma, Managing Director and Chief Economist (India and Asia ex-Japan) at Nomura in a coauthored note with Aurodeep Nandi.
 
Goal setting
 
With no major state election scheduled until early 2027, the government, experts said, has now entered a relatively election-free corridor of 10 months.  The next state election will be in Uttar Pradesh that is expected to go to polls in February 2027, reports suggest. 
 
Meanwhile, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities expect the government to firmly focus on managing India's weakening macro environment, amid elevated crude oil prices, risks to food inflation from a sub-par monsoon and a widening current account deficit over the next 10 months. 
 
"Policymakers may focus on rationalising energy subsidies, accelerating trade diversification, finalizing the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement and accelerating certain slow-moving reforms in the months ahead," wrote Sanjeev Prasad, managing director and co-head of Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) in a recent authored note with Anindya Bhowmik and Sunita Baldawa.

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Topics : Mamata Banerjee Narendra Modi Market Lens Markets News West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party National Democratic Alliance Larsen & Tourbo L&T Bandhan Bank Titagarh Wagons and Texmaco KEC International NCC Dalmia Bharat

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 11:26 AM IST

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