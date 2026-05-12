Black Box rallies 11% on huge volumes; stock zooms 95% since April

Black Box share price

Shares of Black Box hit a new high at ₹872.35, as they rallied 11 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

The stock was quoting higher for the eight straight trading day, surging 41 per cent during the period. Since April 2026, the market price of the information technology (IT) enabled services company has zoomed 95 per cent from a level of ₹446.80 on the BSE.

ALSO READ: Uday Kotak asks India, India Inc to prepare for shocks from W Asian crisis At 01:45 PM; Black Box was quoting 9 per cent higher at ₹859.50, as compared to 1.42 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over two-fold, with a combined 5.21 million shares representing 2.9 per cent of total equity of the company changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Black Box’s clarification on movement in volume

There is no undisclosed / price sensitive information or any impending announcement / corporate action which needs to be informed to the exchange at this point of time, Black Box said on clarification to the movement in volume.

“We would like to inform you that the company is in compliance with SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and has been promptly informing the stock exchanges on all events and information, which have a bearing on operation or performance of the company,” Black Box said in an exchange filing.

“This is with reference to the above captioned subject and communication dated April 29, 2026 seeking clarification with reference to significant movement in volume on the exchanges,” the company said.

“Further, we would like to assure you that the company will, as required under SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, continue to promptly inform the exchanges of all material events / information / actions,” it added.

Black Box overview

ALSO READ: JSW Steel's crude production dips 1% to 2.118 million tonnes in April Black Box is global digital infrastructure integrator delivering network and system integration services and solutions, support services and technology products to businesses in the United States, Europe, India, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Latin America. Black Box has strong service offerings in the areas of network integration, digital connectivity infrastructure, data centre build out, modern workplace and cybersecurity for businesses across various industries including financial services, technology, healthcare, retail, public services like airports etc., manufacturing and other sectors.

Black Box – Q3 earnings conference call

For 9-month FY26, Black Box booked orders worth $626 million. The company continues to maintain strong order momentum and remains confident of achieving its FY26 order booking guidance of approximately $1 billion, thereby entering FY27 with a strong traction.

Supported by sustained order wins, the order backlog is now expected to exceed the company’s earlier estimate and reach around $800 million by the end of March 2026, which is approximately $100 million higher than the earlier estimated backlog of $700 million, reflecting a growth of 60 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared to the earlier estimated growth of 40 per cent YoY, the management said in the Q3 earnings conference call.

This increase reflects continued customer demand, validation of the company’s investment in the go-to-market talent, providing strong revenue visibility for the upcoming period, it added.

The data center ecosystem is currently witnessing heightened industry activity, which has resulted in shortages across several critical inputs, including optical fibers, cables, GPUs, racks, etcetera, power infrastructure and funding access. This is not only impacting the data center industry, but the entire digital infrastructure industry where these materials are used. These constraints have delayed project commencement as well as execution time lines.

Such strong demand and hyperactivity in the industry has led to temporary supply chain challenges, leading to extended execution time lines. However, this is temporary in nature and once the supply chain constraint normalizes, the backlog which is currently extended due to this will be executed and flow into revenues, Black Box said.

“Overall, the near-term revenue realization has been impacted by industry-wide supply and execution constraints. Our strong order book and deal wins, healthy pipeline and sustained demand environment reinforces our confidence in growth through FY27 and beyond,” the company said.