Block deal alert: Lenskart Solutions slips 3% amid heavy volume on NSE

Lenskart Solutions share price movement

Lenskart Solutions (Lenskart) share price slipped 3 per cent to ₹683 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day deals amid huge volume.

Till 09:27 AM, as many as 39.18 million shares representing 2.25 per cent of Lenskart's total equity, changed hands on the NSE, the exchange data shows. The names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 400 pts, Nifty near 23,400; Nifty Pharma rises over 1% Meanwhile, the stock price of one of the leading direct-to-consumer (D2C) eyewear players in India, with presence across select international markets, hit a record high of ₹725 on Friday, September 18, 2025. The stock zoomed 104 per cent from its listing day low of ₹355.70 on the BSE. The company made its stock market debut on November 10, 2025. Currently, Lenskart quotes 80 per cent higher against its issue price of ₹402 per share.

Despite of today’s decline, thus far in the calendar year 2026, Lenskart outperformed the market by soaring 58 per cent, compared to a 6.3 per cent decline in the Nifty 200 index and 10.5 per cent fall in the Nifty 50.

Over 2% equity change hands on the NSE

According to reports, a block deal worth around ₹2,047.4 crore was expected to take place in the eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions. Reports suggested that Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust would offer shares at a floor price of ₹682.45 apiece (a 3.5 per cent discount to Friday's closing of ₹707.2 per share).

Brokerages view on Lenskart

According to analysts at ICICI Securities, the rising prevalence of refractive errors in India, growing awareness of eyecare, and a shift to organised players will help India’s eyewear market grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13 per cent to ₹1.48 trillion over FY25-30, expanding by 3x the global eyewear industry. Refractive errors amongst India’s population are expected to rise to 62 per cent by FY30 (highest amongst teenagers & children at 75 per cent) from 43 per cent in FY20.

Lenskart, with a strong business model, domestic manufacturing capacity of 25 million units (another 50 million unit facility will commence in Hyderabad), and an extended store network of 2,725 stores in India (as of Q1FY27), is well capitalised to grab a large share in the Indian eyewear market with a focus on growing the market share from the current 5 per cent in the coming years, the brokerage firm said.

With strong cash generation, analysts expect Lenskart to cumulatively generate free cash flow (FCF) of ₹5,300 crore over FY26-29E. The brokerage firm initiated coverage on Lenskart with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of ₹850 (valuing at 43x FY28E EV/EBIDTA).

Meanwhile, India’s optical retail infrastructure remains significantly underpenetrated, with management noting the country has materially fewer opticians relative to other consumer retail categories. This underpins confidence in opening thousands of additional stores over time.

Lenskart’s portfolio spans products from $5 to $500, enabling broad market coverage across price points. Separately, emerging insurance-led eye-care programmes could become an incremental demand driver over time, improving affordability and increasing adoption rates, analysts at Jefferies said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.