Block deal: Ather Energy shares jump 7% as Hero MotoCorp ups stake

Ather Energy shares were in an uptrend on Friday following a block deal in which Hero MotoCorp raised its stake in the electric two-wheeler manufacturer.

The stock opened 2 per cent higher at ₹1,523.70 and extended gains to make a high of ₹1,579.90, up 7 per cent, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The counter was tad shy of surpassing its previous 52-week high of ₹1,580, touched on August 12, 2026.

As of 9:55 AM, Ather Energy shares were trading at ₹1,564.50, up 4.6 per cent, retaining most of the morning gains.

The buying interest was accompanied by a sharp increase in trading volumes. According to NSE data, more than 4 million shares of the Bengaluru headquartered company changed hands in the first 40 minutes of trade, compared with 2.7 million shares traded during the previous session. Ather Energy block deal details

Although details of parties involved in the block deal are not known yet, it is most like that Hero MotoCorp bought additional shares of Ather Energy in a block. On Thursday, Hero MotoCorp had said that ​it would buy additional shares ​of Ather Energy for up ‌to ₹17.58 billion ($184.01 million), raising its stake in the electric scooter maker to 32.8 per cent. READ MORE

Hero MotoCorp, the Bengaluru-based EV ‌company's biggest shareholder, held a 29.88 per cent stake as of August 25.

Ather Energy shares have surged 30 per cent in the past month and more than doubled investors money in 2026 so far, zooming 112 per cent. In one year, the counter has spurted more than 250 per cent, according to NSE data. The development comes days after Ather allotted convertible warrants to Hero worth ₹9.60 billion ​as part of a separate preferential issue.

Meanwhile, Ather Energy is preparing to unveil the first production scooter on its all-new EL platform on August 29, 2026 at Ather Community Day 2026. Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised. "The overall technical setup remains positive and constructive, and we expect the stock to maintain its upward trajectory. On the upside, the stock could move towards its previous high of ₹1,580 followed by ₹1,750 levels," he said.Meanwhile, Ather Energy is preparing to unveil the first production scooter on its all-new EL platform on August 29, 2026 at Ather Community Day 2026.

For the June 2026 quarter, Ather Energy had reported narrowing of consolidated net loss at ₹51.09 crore, riding on strong sales. The company's wholesales in Q1 were at 83,173 units as compared to 46,078 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 81 per cent.Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that Ather Energy stock price continues to remain in a structural uptrend, with the stock consistently taking support near its rising 20-DMA. Over the past few days, the stock witnessed some profit booking and retested the 20-DMA around ₹1,433 levels. However, it found support at this level and has reversed back, indicating renewed buying interest.