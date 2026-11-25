Piramal Pharma share price movement

Piramal Pharma's share price slipped 7 per cent to ₹220.50 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume in an otherwise firm market after nearly 100 million shares changed hands at the counter, exchange data shows.

At 09:15 AM, around 100.18 million equity shares (7.52 per cent of Piramal Pharma's total equity) changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data shows.

Meanwhile, till 11:02 AM on Wednesday, a combined 122.86 million shares representing 9.23 per cent of the company's total equity, changed hands on the BSE (106.94 million) and NSE (15.92 million), data shows. Piramal Pharma quoted 4.4 per cent lower at ₹226.50, compared to a 2.33 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

The stock price of Piramal Pharma hit a record high of ₹253.85 on November 16, 2026. In the past month, it outperformed by soaring 19 per cent, against a 13 per cent rally in the Nifty Pharma index . Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock gained 33 per cent, compared to a 27 per cent surge in the pharma index.

US private equity firm Carlyle sells stake in Piramal Pharma

According to media reports, US private equity firm Carlyle (via affiliate CA Alchemy Investments) monetized part of its stake in Piramal Pharma via the block deal route on November 25.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates As of September 30, 2026, CA Alchemy Investments held a 17.93 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma, shareholding pattern data shows.

Brokerages view on Piramal Pharma

Piramal Pharma delivered an all-round beat to analysts' estimates, with strong growth across Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Hospital Generics.

The company increased its FY27 sales growth guidance from low-to mid-teens to 19-20 per cent, despite the setback from discontinuing the Bayer distribution agreement. CDMO growth is led by on-patent and differentiated services.

Analysts at Jefferies view that the near-term earnings profile remains encouraging, driven by strong growth in CDMO. The brokerage firm maintains a ‘Buy’ rating on Piramal Pharma with a price target of ₹270.

Analysts said they maintain a 'Buy' rating, as the company has a strong near-term earnings profile and major challenges are behind it. The brokerage firm increased its FY27-29 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) estimate by 2-12 per cent. They increased the CDMO target multiple based on its strong near-term growth profile.

Meanwhile, Piramal Pharma is set for recovery as H2 growth and operating leverage kick in H1FY27. The company has seen a healthy recovery in revenue and margin, supported by the CDMO segment, scale-up of complex launches and brand premiumisation, according to analysts at Choice Institutional Equities.

The brokerage firm projects this momentum to continue, driven by improved order inflows from better biopharma funding, a meaningful contribution from Kenalog and continued growth in power brands and e-commerce. Analysts also forecast EBITDA to grow faster than revenue, supported by cost-management and a better product mix. However, the stock achieved the analyst’s target price of ₹250 per share last week. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.