Wednesday, September 30, 2026 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Blockbuster IPOs, lacklustre returns: 7 of 11 trade below issue price

Blockbuster IPOs, lacklustre returns: 7 of 11 trade below issue price

The key concern for the investors in mega issues, according to G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, is how the issue is priced.

Blockbuster IPOs India

Blockbuster IPOs India

Deepak KorgaonkarPuneet Wadhwa Mumbai | New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A 'blockbuster' tag attached to mega IPOs has not always translated into blockbuster returns for investors over the years. The post-listing story, in some cases, has been less rewarding.
 
Of the 11 big IPOs that raised over ₹9,500 crore each through public issues since 2021, 7 are currently trading below their respective issue prices, including the most recent NSE that raised ₹22,563 crore earlier in September.
 
These 7 companies collectively raised ₹1.05 trillion from the market via IPOs, which is now valued 15.3 per cent lower at ₹88,979 crore.
 
Shares of quick-commerce platform Swingy are down 35 per cent against its issue price, while Paytm parent One 97 Communication is quoting 22 per cent lower than its issue price. 
 

Also Read

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty near 22,700; IT, PSU Bank shares advance

NSE, National Stock Exchange

Record quarter primes India IPO market for another blockbuster year

Initial public offerings (IPOs)

Renewable energy firm Inox Clean Energy files for ₹10,000 crore IPO

Stocks to buy today: Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal recommends Paytm, Sona BLW Precision.

Here's why Chandan Taparia is bullish on Paytm, Sona BLW

ss

Tata row: Maharashtra Charity Commissioner office may have a saypremium

 
Others such as NTPC Green Energy, HDB Financial Services, Life Insurance Corporation India (LIC) and the recently listed SBI Fund Management are down in the range of 10 per cent to 17 per cent.
 
Of the remaining four stocks, Tata Capital is quoting 1.5 per cent higher against its issue price of ₹326 per share, while Hyundai Motor India is up 7 per cent over its issue price. However, LG Electronics India and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company have reported strong returns, with these stocks rallying 53 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively, from their issue prices.
 
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) stock, too, fell below its issue price earlier this week after a muted debut on the BSE on September 24. On Tuesday, the NSE stock closed at ₹1,769.30, below its issue price of ₹1,785 per share. The stock has declined 6 per cent from its listing day high of ₹1,878. It hit a low of ₹1,761 on September 28, 2026.
NSE's IPO was the second largest offering in the country after Hyundai Motor India, which mobilized ₹27,859 crore via an IPO in October 2024, according to data available with PRIME Database.
 
The key concern for the investors in mega issues, according to G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, is how the issue is priced.
 
“Pricing and the timing of the IPO are key to success. Investors draw comfort when the issue is priced attractively and the company is on a strong fundamental footing. Secondary market buoyancy also matters,” he said.
 
Going ahead, while the primary market may remain relatively active, Chokkalingam expects the number of fresh issues and the listing pop to vanish if the secondary markets remain tepid.
 
Ratiraj Tibrewal, director, Choice Capital Advisors Director echoes a similar thought. LIC, Paytm and GIC, he said, were priced to perfection. On the other hand, large IPOs such as LG Electronics and ICICI Prudential Life, he believes, left something on the table for the investors and that's why the stocks have done well since listing.
 

More From This Section

Molbio share price

Molbio gains 9% as Jefferies assigns 'Buy' tag on innovation-led model

Sensex today, stock market update, India stock market

Sensex, Nifty set to post worst 9-month show in 15 years

Bharat Petroleum, oil refinery

Foreign money flees India again as surge in oil prices undoes policy gains

stock market live, sensex today

Nomura sees earnings resilience, but oil, geopolitics weigh on valuations

stocks to watch today

Stocks to watch: NLC India, Medanta, KPI Green Energy, Coal India & more

Topics : IPOs IPO Tracker IPO Calendar IPO GMP IPO activity initial public offerings IPOs IPO India NSE IPO Hyundai in India LIC IPO Swiggy Paytm

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to BuyStocks to WatchNifty 50 in SeptemberVarmora Granito sharesNifty Midcap 150 indexTATA Group StockWorld Heart Day 2026IMD Weather Forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 9:58 AM IST