Blue Jet Healthcare gains 8% post Q4; analysts split on near-term prospects

Pharmaceutical company Blue Jet Healthcare’s Q4 and FY26 results have drawn divergent views from brokerage firms, with analysts split on the stock’s near-term upside potential.

Emkay Global has retained its ‘Reduce’ rating, pointing to limited upside potential amid continued volatility in the contrast media intermediates (CMI) and pharma intermediates (PI) segments, along with uncertainty over margins. In contrast, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) has maintained its ‘Buy’ stance, underpinned by expectations of a recovery in pharma intermediates, sustained strength in contrast media, and improving earnings visibility led by capacity expansion and portfolio diversification.

The stock, meanwhile, saw strong action on Tuesday, May 26, rising as much as 8.34 per cent to ₹521.55 in early trade. At 10:07 AM, it was quoted at ₹517.30, up 7.46 per cent from its previous close.

Q4FY26 results

Blue Jet Healthcare informed the exchanges on May 25 that its Q4FY26 revenue declined 31 per cent year-on-year, primarily due to lower sales in the pharma intermediates (PI) segment and order phasing. However, revenue rose 22 per cent sequentially, indicating a recovery in business momentum. Profit after tax fell 42 per cent Y-o-Y but increased 60 per cent Q-o-Q, reflecting improved operating performance on a sequential basis. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) declined 49 per cent Y-o-Y but rose 52 per cent Q-o-Q, supported by better margins and stronger activity in core segments.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Further, management has outlined an aggressive capex roadmap, including ₹1,000 crore for the Vizag project, ₹40 crore for a Hyderabad R&D centre (expected by September 2026), and around ₹400 crore in FY27 focused on peptides and GLP-1 development. The company expects a recovery in pharma intermediates, with FY27 sales likely to exceed FY25 peak levels, supported by inventory normalisation and improved order visibility.

Brokerages Blue Jet post Q4 results

Emkay Global: ‘Reduce’, target ₹450 (earlier ₹400)

Emkay Global retained its ‘Reduce’ rating on the stock, raising its target price to ₹450. The brokerage noted that Q4FY26 Ebitda came in around 20 per cent above estimates, despite negligible pharma intermediates sales during the quarter. The beat was driven by stronger-than-expected contrast media intermediate (CMI) sales and improved gross margins.

The management’s commentary on topline growth, Emkay said, was upbeat — double-digit growth in CMI sales in FY27 (indicating higher sales in FY27 vs its FY23 peak) and PI sales to exceed FY25 levels in FY27. "However, we highlight that we had already factored in a sharp recovery in PI sales and a modest turnaround in the CMI segment in FY27. We, therefore, see limited scope for a positive surprise going forward. Our continued cautious stance also stems from the inherent volatility in both of Blue Jet’s core business segments (CMI + PI) as well as the continued uncertainty around its margin trajectory, with the management also flagging near-term margin headwinds," said Emkay.

The brokerage added that FY27–FY28 earnings will largely be driven by key products such as ABA HCl and the Bempedoic Acid intermediate, while contributions from new launches are unlikely to materially alter the earnings profile. It has raised FY27E/FY28E EPS estimates by 12 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively.

Motilal Oswal: ‘Buy’, target ₹580

MOFSL maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Blue Jet Healthcare with a target price of ₹580, valuing the stock at 30x FY28E EPS. Growth, MOFSL believes, is likely to be supported by strong momentum in contrast media through new launches, NCE molecule commercialisation, backward integration, and capacity expansion, alongside recovery in pharma intermediates supported by healthy order visibility and new opportunities.

"Further, ongoing investments in Vizag, Hyderabad, and CDMO capabilities are expected to support the company’s next phase of commercialisation-led growth," said MOFSL.