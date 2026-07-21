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Home / Markets / News / BlueStone Jewellery shares zoom 11%, set for best single-day gain since Jan

BlueStone Jewellery shares zoom 11%, set for best single-day gain since Jan

BlueStone Jewellery share price climbed over 11 per cent after the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.96 crore compared with a loss of Rs 34.7 crore in Q1FY26.

Bluestone share price

Bluestone shares gain 11 per cent. (Photo: ANI)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 12:35 PM IST

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BlueStone Jewellery share price: Shares of BlueStone Jewellery climbed over 11 per cent in intraday trade on Tuesday as investors cheered a turnaround in the company's quarterly performance in April-June period of FY27. Today's sharp spike in the jewellery maker's stock puts it on track for best single-day performance in six months. 
 
BlueStone Jewellery share price rose to Rs 679 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up 11.2 per cent compared with last close even as the broader market sentiment was weak, recording its biggest climb since January 22 when it had closed 11.8 per cent higher. 
 
As of 12.05 PM, BlueStone Jewellery stock was up 10.65 per cent at Rs 675.90 apiece as against a 55 points or 0.24 per cent fall in 24,185. 
 
 
The stock had listed in August last year and IPO investors are sitting on a 31 per cent gain over offer price of Rs 517.

BlueStone Jewellery Q1 Results

In the quarter under review, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹5.96 crore compared with a loss of ₹34.7 crore in Q1FY26. However, on a sequential basis, the figure was much lower than ₹31.1 crore profit recorded in the preceding quarter ended March 2026. 

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The revenue growth was also robust driven by strong same store sales (SSS) growth despite gold price volatility, highlighting resilient consumer demand. BlueStone posted Q1 FY27 sales from operations at ₹736.84 crore as against ₹492.67 crore in Q1 FY26, up 49.55 per cent. Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), the revenue was higher by 8 per cent from ₹681.47 crore posted in Q4 FY26.
 
The SSSG in Q1 FY27 was 39 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Meanwhile, it added 12 stores in the quarter under review, taking store count to 352 across 139 cities.
 
The company had delivered its first full year profitability in FY26, and remains confident that the trend would continue in FY27.

Management Commentary

The company CEO Gaurav Singh Kushwaha said, “We have opened FY27 on a strong footing. This performance is particularly satisfying as it came despite the rise in custom duty on gold from 6 per cent to 15 per cent, reflecting the structural drivers we have consistently spoken about – a portfolio that stays relevant across price points through design and technique innovation."
 
The quarter’s operating performance continues to reflect the embedded leverage in the business, he said, adding that our cash flow generation remains strong – we delivered a standalone cash profit of Rs 57 crores for the quarter, reinforcing the self-funding nature of our growth.
 

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Topics : Bluestone Indian stock market Markets Q1 results Jewellery shares

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 12:35 PM IST

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