BlueStone Jewellery stock plunges 13% as firm swings back to losses in Q2

BlueStone Jewellery share price: Shares of jewellery maker BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle cracked nearly 13 per cent in Friday's intraday deals following the announcement of its second quarter (Q2) earnings, wherein it posted a loss as against a profit in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

BlueStone Jewellery's shares hit the day's low of ₹663 on the BSE as against the last closing price of ₹760.45, shedding as much as 12.81 per cent on an intraday basis.

As of 2.30 PM, the stock was trading 7.79 per cent lower at ₹701.20. A combined 2 million shares of the company had changed hands on BSE and NSE at the last check.

Despite this decline, BlueStone Jewellery shares remain 47 per cent higher on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and 27 per cent in six months. However, they are flat over the last year, having lost nearly 2 per cent.

Harish Jujarey, AVP & head of technical equity research at Prithvi Finmart, said that BlueStone stock has witnessed a sharp correction after hitting an all-time high of ₹970 and is currently trading around ₹700. The ₹700 zone offers strong support, as it coincides with the previous swing high and the 200-day moving average, said Jujarey.

"However, the RSI near 34 indicates that the stock remains weak and further downside cannot be ruled out. On the positive side, trading volumes have remained relatively low during the ongoing correction, suggesting limited selling pressure. Overall, the short-term trend remains weak, and the stock may decline further towards the next support around ₹600," according to the expert.

BlueStone Jewellery Q2 results

BlueStone, on Thursday, posted a consolidated net loss of ₹4.4 crore for Q2 FY27 as against a profit of 5.9 crore in the preceding quarter of the same fiscal. However, on a year-on-year basis, the loss narrowed from 52 crore at the end of the September quarter of FY26.

The consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹745.03 crore, flat compared with ₹736.84 crore in Q1 FY27 and up 45 per cent over ₹513.6 crore in Q2 FY27.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was ₹93.5 crore in the said quarter, more than double of ₹41.7 crore posted in the same period a year ago. However, it was below ₹106.8 crore posted in the quarter ended June 2026.

Margin performance also took a hit sequentially as it slipped to 12.5 per cent from 14.5 per cent on a YoY basis.

The Board has accorded its approval for raising funds of up to ₹300 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, in one or more series / tranches.

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