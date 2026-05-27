BMC plans ₹95 billion municipal bond issue in debt market debut

India’s richest civic authority is planning to raise as much as 95 billion rupees ($992 million) through municipal debt in one or more tranches, marking its foray into the local-currency bond market.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corp. has sought proposals from prospective arrangers by June 15, according to a tender on the provincial government’s website. Mumbai is the capital of the western Indian state of Maharashtra with ambitions to become a major global financial center.

The so-called technical bids will be opened a day later and bankers must provide a firm commitment to mobilize at least 10 billion rupees.

The BMC seeks to join other local authorities in tapping the municipal bond market after the Indian government announced incentives, including a recent benefit of one-billion rupees on a single bond sale of more than 10 billion rupees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has long tried to resuscitate such debt as the demand to upgrade adequate and clean water supply, sanitation and public transportation grows.

Municipal bodies raised 10 billion rupees from the bond market in 2025, the most in at least nine years, according to data from the regulator going back to 2017. Around 7.6 billion rupees of notes have been issued so far this year.

Despite the pickup, India’s municipal paper still makes up for less than 1% of the total rupee bond sales. By comparison, the segment represents 7% of the overall bond market in the US, according to CareEdge Ratings’ January report.