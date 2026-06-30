​BofA Securities sees Brent crude oil averaging at $72 a barrel in H2CY26

Analysts at BofA Securities expect Brent crude oil prices to average $72 a barrel (bbl) in the second half of 2026 (H2-CY26) and $65/bbl in 2027 if peace in West Asia holds.

For India, BofA Securities has raised the 2026 GDP (gross domestic product) forecast to 7 per cent from the 6.2 per cent forecasted in April. For 2027, it now pegs the GDP growth at 7 per cent.

“Accounting for the positive development as well as stronger-than-expected 1Q26 GDP prints overall, we now expect EM Asia (ex. China) growth to expand by 5.9 per cent in 2026 (versus April projection of 4.9 per cent), before expanding by 5.8 per cent in 2027,” wrote analysts at BofA Securities in a recent note.

BofA forecast They marginally upgraded global growth to 3.2 per cent this year and 3.5 per cent in 2027, a mild 10bp upward revision for both years versus their April update.

"We also introduce our initial forecast for 2028 at 3.3 per cent, and mark down global inflation to 3 per cent this year, decelerating to 2.4 per cent in 2027 and 2.5 per cent in 2028," BofA Securities said.

Crude drops

Crude oil prices, meanwhile, have dropped over 42 per cent to $72/bbl now since their peak earlier this year amid tensions in West Asia.

ALSO READ: Oil prices fall towards pre-war levels as tankers exit Strait of Hormuz With the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, a new daily record high number of crossings was set on June 24, with 78 vessels passing the strait, according to the latest data from S&P Global MINT and S&P Global Commodities at Sea.

"Total ship movements included 22 oil and chemical tankers, 21 bulk carriers, 12 cargo ships, seven container ships, four LPG tankers and two LNG tankers. In aggregate, inbound movements comprised 37 per cent of total traffic, with 41 per cent of these ships linked to Iran," S&P Global said.

This represents a recovery to 57 per cent of pre-war volumes on a daily basis, S&P Global added, and comes after Oman and the International Maritime Organization announced a new safe corridor for transits close to the Omani coast.

Fed hikes & global economy

BofA believes the global economy remains driven by 5 core themes: Trump policies, the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, China’s overcapacity, fiscal imbalances, and excess global liquidity.

"The AI boom, fiscal imbalances, and easy financial conditions have supported K-shaped dynamics for the US and global economy via wealth effects, but this same pillar of resilience could turn into a source of weakness if there is a significant correction in asset prices," BofA warned.

The global research house said the global economy will likely be tested by tighter financial conditions emanating from the US going ahead. Their analysts now expect 75 basis points (bps) of Fed hikes in 2026, starting in September.

“The labour market firmed up and inflation dynamics have deteriorated in the US. While some one-o​ffs are partly to blame, and tariffs should soon roll off, most of the FOMC seems to be losing patience after 5 years of high inflation,” BofA Securities said.