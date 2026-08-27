Bombay Burmah zooms 14% as SC recalls ₹4,655 cr lease liability observation

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation’s share price gained over 14 per cent on Thursday after the Supreme Court recalled its earlier observation regarding a Rs 4,655.24 crore lease rent liability on the company.

As of 11:04 AM, the company’s share price was trading 13.66 per cent higher at ₹1,623 apiece; meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 0.18 per cent lower at 24,164.40. Intraday, the stock gained 14.65 per cent to ₹1,635.

In an exchange filing on August 26, the company said that, “The Supreme Court on August 25, 2026, has allowed the Corporation’s Interlocutory application and recalled the aforesaid observations contained in its order dated May 29, 2026.”

The May 29 order recorded that lease rent of ₹4,655.24 crore remained to be recovered from BBTCL. The company subsequently challenged the observation, stating that the amount had neither been formally demanded nor finally determined.

An excert from the order read, “Having considered the submissions advanced by learned senior counsel appearing for BBTCL and learned Amicus Curiae and having regard to the fact that the amount of ₹4,655.24 crore had neither been the subject matter of a notice served upon BBTCL nor been finally determined after affording BBTCL an opportunity of hearing, we are of the view that the observations contained in paragraph 59 of the order dated 29th May, 2026 warrant recall." Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, noted that, BBTC witnessed a sharp surge in price after the Supreme Court recalled its earlier observation regarding a ₹4,655.24 crore lease rent liability linked to the company's erstwhile Singampatti tea estate in Tamil Nadu. Technically, BBTC has breached a 5-month-long congestion zone on the higher side with a multifold rise in volumes. "Going ahead, a decisive close above ₹1,620 could lead it towards ₹1,735 followed by ₹1,850 in the near term. The ₹1,550–₹1,520 zone will provide immediate support on the lower side," he said.

Bombay Bumrah has gained 13.3 per cent over one week and 8.71 per cent over one month, but remains down 12.88 per cent year-to-date and 7.99 per cent over one year. Over three years, the stock has returned 63.98 per cent, ahead of the Nifty 500’s 39.85 per cent, while its five-year return of 35.64 per cent trails the index’s 65.74 per cent.

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