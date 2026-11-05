Bombay Coated & Special Steels shares list at 12% premium over IPO price

Shares of Bombay Coated & Special Steels made a positive debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday, November 5

On BSE, the shares listed at a 12.2 per cent premium at ₹92.02. On NSE, the shares listed at a premium of 10.98 per cent to ₹91

The IPO’s GMP stood at ₹8.50, indicating that at the upper price band of ₹82 per share, a listing price of ₹90.50, implying a premium of 10.37 per cent.

The ₹183.06-crore public issue was entirely a fresh issue of 2.23 crore shares. It was offered in a price band of ₹78-82 per share, with a lot size of 182 shares. Retail investors were required to invest a minimum of ₹14,924 at the upper end of the price band.

The issue, which opened for subscription on October 29 and closed on November 2, received a strong response from investors. It was subscribed 63.89 times overall, according to the subscription data. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 166.44 times, while the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment, excluding anchor investors, received 37.32 times subscription. The retail portion was subscribed 35.46 times.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors was the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies acted as the registrar. Bombay Coated and Special Steels is a steel processing centre engaged in converting steel coils into value-added processed steel products for Original Equipment Manufacturers and Original Design Manufacturers. The Company specialises in precision slitting, cut-to-length processing, shearing and embossing of steel coils to manufacture slit coils, embossed slit coils, blanks, embossed blanks and sheared blanks. Its products serve multiple end-use industries, including home and commercial appliances, automotive and auto components, electrical equipment, pharmaceutical cleanroom infrastructure, ventilation systems and general engineering.