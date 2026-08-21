Bonanza's Kunal Kamble is bullish on MCX and two other stocks; details here
Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza, recommends three stocks to buy today: MCX, ACME Solar and Brigade Enterprises.
Kunal Kamble Mumbai
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Disclaimer: This article is written by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.
Stocks to buy today, August 21 - Recommendations by Kunal Kamble
MCX
Buy Range: ₹3,126
Stop Loss: ₹2,950
Target: ₹3,875
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MCX has given a strong breakout above the ₹3,050 resistance zone with positive price action and improving volume. The stock is trading above all major EMAs, while RSI is above 65, indicating strong bullish momentum and supporting further upside.
ACME Solar
Buy Range: ₹397–398
Stop Loss: ₹380
Target: ₹435
ACME Solar has broken above the ₹390–395 resistance zone with strong price action and volume. The stock is trading above all major EMAs, while RSI is above 65, indicating sustained bullish momentum and supporting further upside.
Brigade Enterprises
Buy Range: ₹626
Stop Loss: ₹580
Target: ₹680
Brigade Enterprises has broken above the ₹612 resistance zone with strong price action and improving volume. The stock is trading above its short-term and medium-term EMAs, while RSI is above 60, indicating positive momentum and supporting further upside.
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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 7:34 AM IST