Bonanza's Kunal Kamble is bullish on MCX and two other stocks; details here

Disclaimer: This article is written by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Stocks to buy today, August 21 - Recommendations by Kunal Kamble

MCX

Buy Range: ₹3,126

Stop Loss: ₹2,950

Target: ₹3,875

MCX has given a strong breakout above the ₹3,050 resistance zone with positive price action and improving volume. The stock is trading above all major EMAs, while RSI is above 65, indicating strong bullish momentum and supporting further upside.

ACME Solar

Buy Range: ₹397–398

Stop Loss: ₹380

Target: ₹435

ACME Solar has broken above the ₹390–395 resistance zone with strong price action and volume. The stock is trading above all major EMAs, while RSI is above 65, indicating sustained bullish momentum and supporting further upside.

Brigade Enterprises

Buy Range: ₹626

Stop Loss: ₹580

Target: ₹680