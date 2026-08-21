Friday, August 21, 2026 | 07:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Delhi Master Plan 2047Meta's child safety trialTempsens Instruments IPOSajjan Kumar Death NewsIPhone 18 Pro seriesHindustan Power Solar Project in UPBWF Worlds Day 4Gold and Silver Price TodayWomen's Hockey World Cup 2026
Home / Markets / News / Bonanza's Kunal Kamble is bullish on MCX and two other stocks; details here

Bonanza's Kunal Kamble is bullish on MCX and two other stocks; details here

Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza, recommends three stocks to buy today: MCX, ACME Solar and Brigade Enterprises.

stocks to buy today

Stocks to buy today - Recommendations by Kunal Kamble

Kunal Kamble Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 7:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Disclaimer: This article is written by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.
 

Stocks to buy today, August 21 - Recommendations by Kunal Kamble

 
MCX 
Buy Range: ₹3,126
Stop Loss: ₹2,950
Target: ₹3,875

Also Read

Stock Markets

Stock Market Close: Sensex snaps four-day losing streak, jumps 628 pts; Nifty ends at 24,232

stock market today

Sensex jumps 700 pts intraday, Nifty reclaims 24,250: 4 factors behind rise

Titagarh Rail share price target

Titagarh Rail gains 3% as Jefferies sees 5% revenue boost for wagon maker

Aditya Birla Capital share price

Aditya Birla Capital share price jumps 3.5% on foray into gold loan biz

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market

Muthoot, CSB, other gold financiers rise 5% as bullion hits 2-mth high

 
MCX has given a strong breakout above the ₹3,050 resistance zone with positive price action and improving volume. The stock is trading above all major EMAs, while RSI is above 65, indicating strong bullish momentum and supporting further upside.
 
ACME Solar 
Buy Range: ₹397–398
Stop Loss: ₹380
Target: ₹435
 
ACME Solar has broken above the ₹390–395 resistance zone with strong price action and volume. The stock is trading above all major EMAs, while RSI is above 65, indicating sustained bullish momentum and supporting further upside.
 
 
Brigade Enterprises 
Buy Range: ₹626
Stop Loss: ₹580
Target: ₹680
 
Brigade Enterprises has broken above the ₹612 resistance zone with strong price action and improving volume. The stock is trading above its short-term and medium-term EMAs, while RSI is above 60, indicating positive momentum and supporting further upside.

More From This Section

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Active derivatives traders fall 18% in FY26 to 8.75 million: Sebi study

gsk pharma

New launches, innovative portfolio set to drive gains for GSK Pharma stockpremium

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL)

Mahanagar Gas could gain the most from new CGD incentive for domestic PNGpremium

Stock Markets LIVE Updates

Nifty snaps 7-day losing streak as US Treasury move eases yield pressure

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Sebi permits digitally signed power of attorney to ease FPI onboarding

Topics : Stocks to buy Stocks to buy today Stock Recommendations Stock Picks Markets Indian stock market Market technicals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 7:34 AM IST