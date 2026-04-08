Bond yields slump, rupee strengthens ahead of RBI's monetary policy outcome

Government bond yields declined and the rupee strengthened ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy outcome, supported by easing crude oil prices following a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

How did bond yields and rupee move?

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond fell 12 basis points to 6.93 per cent from the previous close of 7.05 per cent.

The rupee also strengthened, opening at 92.64 per dollar compared with its previous close of 92.99.

“Bond yields softened due to fall in crude oil prices and expectation of less hawkish policy outcome,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.

What triggered the market reaction?

The gains were driven by improved global risk sentiment after US President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, signalling a temporary de-escalation in tensions.

The ceasefire is contingent on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route. Iran has indicated that safe passage would be ensured during the period, with discussions underway on operational modalities.

How did crude and global markets respond?

Brent crude oil prices declined nearly 14 per cent to $94.10 per barrel, easing concerns around energy inflation.

The dollar index also weakened to 98.98 from 99.52, indicating a softer US currency against major global peers.

“Risk sentiment has got a massive reprieve with a major escalation averted as of now. Brent is lower, bond yields lower, dollar weaker and equities higher,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder and chief executive officer of IFA Global.

What are expectations from RBI policy?

Market participants expect the RBI to keep interest rates unchanged while maintaining a cautious stance.

“RBI rate decision is due today. RBI is expected to keep rates unchanged while being hawkish. It may allude to the possibility of out-of-policy action if required and indicate that it will closely monitor the situation,” Goenka added.

The easing in crude prices and improved sentiment could provide some comfort to policymakers, though inflation and global uncertainties remain key watchpoints.