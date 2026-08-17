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Home / Markets / News / Bond yields surge after RBI announces early dollar deposit window closure

Bond yields surge after RBI announces early dollar deposit window closure

The move, announced late Friday, surprised traders after Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra had ruled out an early closure as recently as the Aug. 5 policy meeting

rupee, banknotes

The facility, which has drawn more than $50 billion, will now close at the end of August | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

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By Subhadip Sircar
 
Shorter-tenor India bond yields surged after the central bank said it will close a special dollar deposit window for overseas residents a month earlier than scheduled.
 
The move, announced late Friday, surprised traders after Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra had ruled out an early closure as recently as the Aug. 5 policy meeting. 
 
Bonds fell in response, with the shorter-tenor papers leading the declines. The five-year yield rose as much as nine basis points to 6.44%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed four basis points to 6.80%. The reversal follows a rally led by shorter-maturity bonds, as the bulk of the rupee liquidity from the forex swap facility went into near-term assets, steepening the yield curve. 
 

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“The short end is selling off as inflows through the dollar deposit scheme will stop one month earlier, which will be less than the potential liquidity surplus market was factoring in,” said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury at Jana Small Finance Bank in Mumbai.
 
The facility, which has drawn more than $50 billion, will now close at the end of August. Two other facilities for state-run companies and banks will remain open until December.
 
Those dollar inflows have bolstered the central bank’s forex reserves, adding over $30 billion in three weeks. The reserves now stand at $707 billion. 
 
Still, the early closure may limit further central bank support to the rupee. Citigroup Inc. expects the currency’s recent gains to be capped at 95 per dollar in the near term. The unit weakened 0.2% to 95.58, trailing Asian peers on Monday.
 
“It seems that using the scheme to engineer any sharp appreciation of INR to reduce the undervaluation wasn’t one of the main objectives,” Samiran Chakraborty, chief India economist, wrote in a note. The lender was earlier expecting the rupee to strengthen to as much as 94.
 
The US bank now expects total gross inflows from the facility at $70 billion, $10 billion below its previous estimate. 
 
Chakraborty wrote that while the RBI now has more firepower to limit currency swings, the key question is how the move will affect hedging and speculation in the market. 

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Topics : Indian bonds Bond Yields rising bond yields RBI FCNR(B)

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 11:17 AM IST