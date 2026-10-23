Bonfiglioli Transmissions shares list at par to IPO price despite 46x bids

Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO listing: Shares of Bonfiglioli Transmissions debuted at par to the : Shares of Bonfiglioli Transmissions debuted at par to the initial public offer (IPO) price of ₹586 on the Indian stock market on Friday. The listing was below market expectations as signalled by the grey market premium (GMP). Bonfiglioli Transmissions' share price listed at ₹586 on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange, the same as the IPO price. Ahead of the stock market debut, Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO GMP was ₹66 or 11 per cent. This means investors were expecting a listing price of ₹652 apiece. Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO details The ₹2,534-crore Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO garnered solid bets from investors during the bidding process from October 15 to October 19. According to data available from NSE, it received bids for 1,39,46,56,825 shares as against 3,02,82,330 shares on offer, resulting in a total bids of 46.06 times.

Category-wise breakdown shows that the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) quota was subscribed the most at 120.78 times, followed by the non-institutional investor (NII) quota at 40.40 times and the retail individual investor quota at 5.91 times. The employee portion received 7.43 bids.

The IPO was entirely an offer for sale (OFS), meaning all proceeds will go to the selling shareholder and not be received by the company.

The price band for Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO was set at ₹558 to ₹586 apiece. Investors could apply in lots of 25 shares.

Bonfiglioli is one of India’s largest technology-led mechanical and electro-mechanical power transmission providers by revenue. Operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Italy’s Bonfiglioli S.p.A., the company manufactures mission-critical gearboxes, gear

motors, and drive systems.

It serves leading OEMs via direct co-engineering partnerships and a pan-India network of 44 dealers (36 exclusive) as of June 30, 2026.

Financially, Bonfiglioli has delivered robust growth and expanding margins. SBI Securities said that it delivered revenue, Ebitda and PAT CAGR of 9.2%, 23.3%, 27.4% respectively, during CY23-CY25 period, while delivering RoCE and RoE of 33.5% and 24.0% respectively in CY25 which is better than its peers.

Axis Capital Ltd, BNP Paribas, ICICI Securities Ltd, Jefferies India are the book-running lead managers to the issue.