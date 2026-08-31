Bosch gains on strong Q1 show as brokerages upgrade earnings estimates

The company’s Q1 show was powered by revenue growth of 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) on the back of higher demand in passenger cars and off-highway tyres. Within the automotive segments, it was power solutions that led from the front, posting growth of 29 per cent Y-o-Y. Power solutions is the bread-and-butter business comprising diesel and gasoline fuel injection systems, exhaust gas sensors and engine control units, or ECUs, and powertrains for commercial vehicles, including off-highway units. In addition to power solutions, the mobility aftermarket business saw growth of 9.6 per cent and two-wheeler powersports posted growth of 41.4 per cent.

Compared to the low single-digit sales growth recorded in the past few quarters, the mobility aftermarket segment saw a bit of a revival, with growth of 9.6 per cent Y-o-Y. The company recorded its highest-ever sales in June 2026 in this segment. The growth was driven by lubricants, batteries, spark plugs and braking systems, along with rapid expansion of workshop programmes and new product launches. The two-wheeler business growth was led by the value-added engine management system business, increased sales to premium motorcycle platforms and steady demand from major domestic two-wheeler manufacturers. The growth of the consumer goods (power tools) segment was lower than expected at 20.9 per cent Y-o-Y.

The June quarter also saw the company announce an acquisition and new ventures. The company acquired Bosch Chassis Systems (from parent Robert Bosch) to expand its safety and braking portfolio. The business will start contributing at the consolidated level from July 1, 2026, and will form a part of Q2 financial statements. The company announced a joint venture with the TSF Group (Brakes India and Wheels India) for advanced commercial vehicle air systems. Bosch is also setting up a joint venture with Tata AutoComp, which will manufacture e-axles and will be based out of Nashik. Management expects the joint venture to become operational and begin contributing to revenue by late FY27.

Given the better-than-expected performance in Q1, Motilal Oswal Research has raised its estimates by 11 per cent for FY27 and 5 per cent for FY28. Analysts led by Aniket Mhatre project that Bosch will clock 26 per cent revenue growth and 31 per cent operating profit growth over the FY26-28 period. Net profit growth is expected to be 17 per cent over this period. While the brokerage has raised its estimates, it has reiterated a neutral rating, given that the stock is trading at 41 times its FY28 earnings and appears to be fully valued. The brokerage has pegged the target price at ₹43,728.

The margin performance was mixed, with gross margins contracting 420 basis points Y-o-Y and 130 basis points quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to 33.5 per cent. However, the operating profit margin at 14 per cent was ahead of estimates, rising 65 basis points Y-o-Y. The company is confident of sustaining the margin trend, led by higher localisation, productivity gains, favourable product mix, as well as Bosch's global purchasing setup.

The Q1 operating profit growth came in at 28 per cent Y-o-Y. After successive quarters of disappointment, Q1FY27 operating profit, according to InCred Research, recorded a strong 17 per cent beat, driven by 22 per cent sales growth and a stable margin. Pramod Amthe and Ravi Gupta highlight that the strong 9 per cent Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q rise in aftermarket segment sales (grew 4 per cent Y-o-Y in FY26), with a good margin and a Y-o-Y dip in employee and other expenses, led to the strong operating profit performance.

Though the brokerage has raised its FY27-29 earnings per share estimates by 3-4 per cent, it has a reduce rating with a target price of ₹34,984. Considering just a mid-teen earnings per share growth outlook for the combined entity (Bosch and Bosch Chassis Systems India) for FY27-29, the 40-plus price-to-earnings valuation is rich, says the brokerage.