Bosch Home Comfort India surges 8%; hits 52-week high in weak market

Bosch Home Comfort India share price movement

Bosch Home Comfort India's share price hit a 52-week high of ₹1,948, surging 8 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals in an otherwise tepid market.

The stock price of the household appliances surpassed its previous high of ₹1,885 touched on September 7, 2026. It bounced back 91 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,022.10 hit on March 30, 2026.

At 02:26 PM, Bosch Home Comfort India quoted 7.5 per cent higher at ₹1,932.75, as compared to 0.50 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

About Bosch Home Comfort India

On August 1, 2025, Bosch Home Comfort Group - a division of Robert Bosch GmbH, Germany - completed the acquisition of 100 per cent of the Johnson Controls-Hitachi air conditioning joint venture globally, including the 74.25 per cent controlling stake in Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited.

Consequently, the name of the company was changed to Bosch Home Comfort India Limited. This strategic integration brings together Bosch’s global engineering capabilities, technology platforms and research expertise. With this acquisition, Robert Bosch Group intends to improve its position, especially in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) segment. In addition, Bosch Home Comfort segment will be able to globally expand its heat-pump business and achieve greater economies of scale.

With its technology and products, Bosch intends to make a bigger contribution to energy efficiency and to more comfort and a better quality of life for many people in light of global warming.

The company manufactures a wide range of products, from Room Air Conditioners such as Split and Window Air Conditioners to Commercial Air Conditioners, including VRF Systems, Ductable Air Conditioners, and Telecom Air Conditioners, under the brand name ‘Hitachi Cooling & Heating’.

Bosch Home Comfort India – Outlook

According to Bosch Home Comfort India's FY26 annual report, the growth outlook for the Indian Room Air Conditioning industry remains highly encouraging, supported by a combination of favourable demographic and economic drivers. With room air-conditioner penetration still at relatively modest levels, increasing disposable incomes, rising aspirations, and improvements in power infrastructure continue to broaden demand across the country,

The growing acceptance of digital platforms for researching and purchasing high-value consumer durables is reshaping the customer journey and broadening market access. As these trends gather momentum, the industry remains well positioned for a healthy and sustainable growth in the years ahead, the company said.

While global uncertainties, commodity inflation, and foreign exchange volatility are expected to persist in the near-term, such environments reward organizations with agility, operational excellence, and customer focus. However, the management remains confident in the long-term growth opportunities before us and committed to building a stronger, more innovative, and future-ready organization that delivers sustainable value to all stakeholders.