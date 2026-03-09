BPCL, HCPL, IOC sink up to 8% as oil prices soar past $110/barrel

Shares of oil market companies (OMCs) nosedived on Monday after crude oil prices roes past the $110 mark as tensions related to the US-Israel war on Iran intensified.

Bharat Petroleum Corp. (BPCL) stock fell as much as 8 per cent to ₹326.15 per share. Shares of Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) slid 7.3 per cent and 8.6 per cent, respectively. The Nifty Oil and Gas index was down 3.03 per cent.

In gas stocks, Indraprastha Gas was down 3 per cent, Mahanagar Gas declined 3.1 per cent, Gujarat Gas fell 4.1 per cent, and Adani Total Gas slipped 4.5 per cent. As of 9:30 AM, BPCL stock was trading 7.5 per cent lower compared to a 2.9 per cent fall in the Nifty50 index. Shares of IOC and HPCL were down 6.6 per cent and 7 per cent. So far this year, shares of BPCL and HPCL have fallen by 15 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, while IOC has fallen by 5.3 per cent.

The pressure in stocks came as Brent crude oil prices rose to their highest level since 2022, rising as much as 28.9 per cent to $119.5. West Texas Intermediate, the light, sweet crude oil produced in the US, was trading at $113.4 a barrel, up 24.7 per cent from Friday's close.

Global oil prices have surged since Israel and the US attacked Iran on March 1, unsettling financial markets and raising concerns of inflation. The increases followed the US crude price jumping by 35 per cent and Brent crude rising by 28 per cent last week. So far this year, WTI and Brent crude oil prices rose 98 per cent and 88 per cent.

Iraq, Kuwait and the UAE have cut their oil production as storage tanks fill due to the reduced ability to export crude, according to news reports. Iran, Israel and the US also have attacked oil and gas facilities since the war started, exacerbating supply concerns.

In a recent report, Nomura said that state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, BPCL, and HPCL may struggle to benefit from the refining tailwinds as severe pressure on fuel marketing margins could offset the gains. "Fuel marketing margins of oil marketing companies have been significantly impacted, and are at their lowest levels since July 2022. We estimate negative integrated margins for HPCL (Buy) due to the higher share of fuel marketing volumes where margins are very weak," Nomura said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said the “short-term” spike in oil prices is a price worth paying if it eliminates Tehran’s nuclear threat. He argued that prices would “drop rapidly” once Iran’s nuclear capabilities are destroyed, adding that “only fools would think differently.”

Separately, Mojtaba Khamenei , the son of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was named his successor on Sunday. Trump, however, said that “Khamenei’s son is unacceptable to me… We want someone who will bring harmony and peace to Iran.”

