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Home / Markets / News / BPCL, HPCL, IOC: OMC shares tank up to 6% after crude oil rises over 3%

BPCL, HPCL, IOC: OMC shares tank up to 6% after crude oil rises over 3%

Oil prices rose after Iran attacked several energy facilities across West Asia following a strike on ​its South Pars gas field, a major escalation in Tehran's war with the US and Israel

OMCs, oil marketing companies, iocl, hpcl, bpcl

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

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Oil marketing companies (OMCs) stocks tanked as much as 6 per cent in Thursday’s trade after crude oil prices surged over 3 per cent. At 9:40 AM, individually, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HCPL) slipped 5.58 per cent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) fell 3.39 per cent, and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) declined 3.9 per cent.
 
Oil prices rose after Iran attacked several energy facilities across West Asia following a strike on ​its South Pars gas field, a major escalation in Tehran's war with the US and Israel.
 
According to reports, Iranian missile attacks ​on Ras Laffan, the site of Qatar's core liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing operations, caused "extensive damage" to its energy hub. ​The United Arab Emirates also shut some energy operations, responding to incidents at the Habshan gas facilities and the Bab oil field caused by falling debris from intercepted missiles.
 
 
Last checked, Brent futures were up $3.69, or 3.44 per cent, at $111.07 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.29, or 2.38 per cent, to $98.61.
 
Kotak Institutional Equities believes elevated oil prices will lead to weak earnings in OMCs. 

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“We are reducing our FY2027E Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) by 45-47 per cent for BPCL and HPCL and 28 per cent for IOCL. We also cut FY2028E Ebitda by 3-8 per cent. Further firming up in oil prices could push OMCs into losses in FY2027E,” the brokerage noted. 
 
Furthermore, Kotak reckons that with OMCs allowed to build a cushion in recent years, the compensation from the government can be delayed. With the low‐oil‐price cycle behind us, the strong earnings phase for OMCs is likely over as well. The current crisis underscores the need for higher strategic crude and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) reserves, with OMCs likely to play a leading role. 
 
The brokerage maintained ‘Sell’ on IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL, with revised targets of ₹100 (₹125 earlier), ₹240 (₹300 earlier), and ₹235 (₹335 earlier), respectively.
 
Emkay Global Financial, in its report dated March 17, 2026, highlighted that over the next 3 to 4 months, pain of rising crude oil prices will be shared equally between pump prices, OMC profits, and tax cuts. The brokerage’s pro forma numbers indicate that for every month that crude stays at $100 per bbl:
 
  • The current account deficit (CAD) could rise by 9-10 basis points (bps) of gross domestic product (GDP).
  • Inflation will spike by 50bps, just from the primary impact
  • OMC PAT would be hurt by 9 per cent.   
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

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Topics : The Smart Investor Buzzing stocks OMCs BPCL HPCL Indian Oil Company Brent crude oil Markets

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

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