BPCL, HPCL, IOCL slip up to 4%; ONGC gains 2% as crude oil prices rise

Oil & Gas companies share price movement

Shares of state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) were under pressure falling up to 4 per cent in Wednesday's trade on higher crude oil prices.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation ( BPCL ) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) were down 3 per cent to 4 per cent. Meanwhile, state-owned upstream companies Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India were up 2 per cent each. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.45 per cent at 77,829 at 09:19 AM.

Why are OMC stocks under pressure, while upstream oil companies shares trade higher?

Oil prices climbed nearly 2 per cent on Wednesday after the US military launched airstrikes against Iran and reimposed crude sales sanctions, raising fears their fragile truce was unravelling and West Asia supplies could be disrupted again, the Reuters reported.

The US airstrikes were in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command said on Tuesday. The strait is a key waterway for the transport of West Asian oil shipments to wider markets.

Brent crude futures gained $1.38, or 1.9 per cent, to $75.54 a barrel (bbl), and the US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed to $71.81/bbl, up $1.37, or 1.9 per cent at 0128 GMT.

Both benchmarks rose about 3 per cent on Tuesday after the US revoked the general licence authorising the sale of Iranian crude following the Iranian attacks, the news agency reported.

Additionally, there have been instances in the past when in an elevated crude oil price environment, the Government of India (GoI) intervened in the pricing of motor spirit (MS) and high speed diesel (HSD) that negatively impacted the marketing profitability of the OMCs, sadi the agency. ALSO READ: Q1FY27 earnings preview: Will West Asia war dent India Inc.'s fortunes? According to rating agency ICRA, in a sustained high crude oil price scenario, there could be a material increase in the gross under-recoveries (GURs), as has been the case in the past, and this could consequently raise the working capital requirements and the short-term debt levels of OMCs, thereby negatively impacting their profitability.Additionally, there have been instances in the past when in an elevated crude oil price environment, the Government of India (GoI) intervened in the pricing of motor spirit (MS) and high speed diesel (HSD) that negatively impacted the marketing profitability of the OMCs, sadi the agency.

Amid the Middle East (ME) conflicts, the international petroleum product prices increased significantly, resulting in IOCL’s marketing segment incurring losses on sale of gasoline and diesel, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra). Ind-Ra estimates OMCs to have incurred significant losses on sales of petrol and diesel during March-April 2026. Ind-Ra expects the marketing margins to improve during FY27, with a moderation in international product prices following the resolution of the ME conflicts. Furthermore, the margins are supported by an increase in retail prices of petrol and diesel and GoI lowering the special additional excise duty on them.

JM Financial view on OMCs

Pre-Iran crisis, OMCs used to earn normalised margin on auto fuel of ₹12.4/ltr at landed Brent of $70/bbl; currently, they earn normalised margin at landed Brent of $95/bbl aided by ₹10/ltr excise cut and ₹7.5/ltr fuel price hike. However, assuming GoI reverses ₹10/ltr excise cut and ₹7.5/ltr fuel price hike, they will earn normalised margin only if landed Brent falls to $65/bbl (versus $70/bbl pre-Iran crisis) due to depreciation in INR/USD exchange rate (to ₹95 from ₹90–91 pre-Iran crisis) and higher transportation cost.

ALSO READ: Sensex dips 600pts intraday, Nifty at 24,207 on West Asia crisis, oil surge Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Equities maintain 'REDUCE' rating on all OMCs as valuations are in-line with historical average. The brokerage firm expects GoI to hike excise duty, delaying recovery of OMCs’ Q1FY27 under recoveries. Analysts expect crude price to remain elevated ~$75–80/bbl in the near to medium term due to huge restocking demand; and structural concerns around their aggressive capex plans in the refining and petchem business.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services upgrades ONGC to ‘BUY’

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services upgraded ONGC to BUY with a target price of ₹288 per share. The upgrade is premised upon a combination of inexpensive valuations, decent volume growth pick-up, and ONGC being a beneficiary of a multi-year government focus to turn around the sector.

“While a peace memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been reached in West Asia, according to forecasts by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) and our view, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) commercial inventories of crude oil and liquid products are unlikely to normalize for CY26 and H1CY27. This is likely to keep crude prices elevated, and we raise our Brent price assumptions to $84.2/ $75 per bbl for FY27/FY28 from $75/ $65 per bbl earlier,” the brokerage firm said in the company update. ======================================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.