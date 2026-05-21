BPCL rises 5% in 2 days after Q4, but analysts stay cautious; sell or hold?

BPCL share price today

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) extended their gains into a second consecutive session, rising 1.6 per cent on the BSE on Thursday, May 21. The stock of the state-owned oil marketing company has rallied 4.5 per cent since the announcement of its March quarter (Q4FY26) results on May 19, 2026.

By comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex index is up 0.9 per cent during the period.

BPCL stock’s recent rally comes despite analysts warning that elevated crude prices, rising LPG under-recoveries, pressure in fuel marketing margins, and an aggressive capital expenditure cycle could weigh on profitability over the next few quarters.

Though analysts noted that BPCL delivered a stronger-than-expected operating performance in Q4FY26, they said the beat was due to inventory gains and favourable refining economics rather than structural earnings improvement.

BPCL Q4FY26 results

BPCL reported a standalone earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebita) of ₹10,060.8 crore for Q4FY26, up 29.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), supported by stronger refining margins.

Its profit after tax (PAT), however, declined to ₹3,191.5 crore , down 57.7 per cent sequentially and largely flat year-on-year due to higher finance costs and an impairment charge of ₹4,350 crore linked to its exploration subsidiary Bharat PetroResources (BPRL).

Refining throughput remained largely stable at 10.4 million metric tonnes (mmt), while BPCL’s reported gross refining margin (GRM) improved sharply to $18 per barrel, compared with $13.2 per barrel in Q3FY26, aided by stronger crack spreads amid geopolitical disruptions in West Asia.

Analysts, however, highlighted that headline numbers masked underlying marketing profitability weakness.

‘Concerns are building’

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, BPCL benefited from inventory gains and stronger marketing performance in Q4FY26, with blended gross marketing margin of ₹5.6 per litre beating estimates.

The brokerage, however, cautioned that earnings concerns are rising for the OMC amid a volatile crude oil environment. A key concern, it said, is the sharp rise in LPG under-recoveries.

Management indicated that LPG under-recovery widened to nearly ₹170 per cylinder in April 2026 and surged further to around ₹670 per cylinder in May 2026, versus roughly over ₹80 per cylinder during Q4FY26.

At the same time, even after recent fuel price hikes, MOFSL said gross petrol and diesel marketing losses are still estimated at ₹10–20 per litre, raising the possibility of further retail fuel price increases.

“We expect consolidated Ebitda and adjusted PAT to decline 71 per cent and 62 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively, to ₹10,300 crore and ₹9,800 crore, assuming gross auto fuel marketing margin losses of ₹5/₹2.5 per litre, LPG under-recovery per cylinder of ₹200/₹100, and GRM of $15/$14 per bbl in Q1/Q2FY27,” it said.

The brokerage maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating with a target price of ₹265 per share.

Higher crude costs cloud outlook

JM Financial also retained a cautious view, maintaining a ‘Reduce’ rating and target price of ₹285.

The brokerage said BPCL’s management avoided commenting on the possibility of further fuel price hikes but acknowledged that the challenge currently lies in elevated crude costs rather than supply availability.

BPCL has increased Russian crude sourcing to 40-41 per cent currently, compared with 31 per cent in Q4FY26, and has secured crude supplies through July 2026.

Still, current landed crude costs are running $10-12 per barrel above Brent oil price, compared with $4-5 per barrel before the geopolitical disruptions.

JM Financial marginally reduced FY27-FY28 Ebitda estimates by 1-2 per cent amid risks of high under-recoveries in the auto-fuel marketing business on elevated crude price in the near to medium term and aggressive capex plans.

BPCL has guided for FY27 capex at ₹25,000 crore, including ₹11,000 crore for refining various projects, ₹10,000 crore on marketing, ₹2,000-2,500 crore for equity investment in BPRL E&P, and ₹2,000 crore for CGD business.

Analysts at PL Capital retained an ‘Accumulate’ rating and cut its target price to ₹325 from ₹332 to reflect a “weaker near-term outlook”.

It, now, expects gross refining margin of $7.1/$6.8 per bbl (earlier: $7.7/$7.5 per bbl) and gross marketing margin of ₹2.4/₹4.5 per litre (earlier: ₹5.3/₹5.0 a litre) for FY27/FY28.