Breakout stock: Brokerage expects up to 14% upside in Religare Enterprises
Bajaj Broking in its high-conviction stock pick, recommended a 'Buy' rating on Religare Enterprises, citing a breakout on the weekly chart and above the falling trendline.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Bajaj Broking in its high-conviction stock pick, recommended a 'Buy' rating on Religare Enterprises stock, with projected upside of around 14 per cent in the next six months. The brokerage gave the 'Buy' based on technical parameters, flagging a key breakout on the weekly chart. Here's why Bajaj Broking is bullish on Religare Enterprises stock: Religare Enterprises Current Market Price: ₹260 Buy Range: ₹254-₹262 Target Price: ₹295 Upside Potential: 14%
Chart source: Bajaj Broking
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 12:20 PM IST