Tuesday, August 04, 2026 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveSensex TodayStocks To WatchQ1 Results TodayUdhayanidhi Stalin ArrestedRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026LIC ShareMissed July 31 ITR deadline?Gold Price Today
Home / Markets / News / Breakout stock: Brokerage expects up to 14% upside in Religare Enterprises

Breakout stock: Brokerage expects up to 14% upside in Religare Enterprises

Bajaj Broking in its high-conviction stock pick, recommended a 'Buy' rating on Religare Enterprises, citing a breakout on the weekly chart and above the falling trendline.

Stocks to buy: Bajaj Broking recommends Religare Enterprises for up to 14% upside.

Stocks to buy: Bajaj Broking recommends Religare Enterprises for up to 14% upside.

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Broking in its high-conviction stock pick, recommended a 'Buy' rating on Religare Enterprises stock, with projected upside of around 14 per cent in the next six months.  The brokerage gave the 'Buy' based on technical parameters, flagging a key breakout on the weekly chart.    Here's why Bajaj Broking is bullish on Religare Enterprises stock:  Religare Enterprises  Current Market Price: ₹260  Buy Range: ₹254-₹262  Target Price: ₹295  Upside Potential: 14% 
Chart source: Bajaj Broking
  Bajaj Broking highlights that the Religare stock registered a breakout above its long-term falling trendline drawn from the December 2024 high (₹320) and the July 2025 high (₹295), signalling a positive shift in the overall price structure.  "The stock has sustained above the breakout level, indicating renewed buying interest and offering a favourable risk-reward opportunity," says the brokerage firm in its note.  Further, the report flags that on the weekly chart, the stock surpassed the previous week's high while continuing to hold above its 20-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA), reflecting strengthening bullish momentum and a positive medium-term trend.  Analysts at Bajaj Broking also note that the momentum oscillators are favourably placed.  "The key momentum indicators are also supportive, with the weekly 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) poised to cross above its 9-period moving average, suggesting an improvement in buying strength," the brokerage explains.  Going ahead, analysts expect the Religare stock to extend its up move towards the ₹295 level, which coincides with the 80 per cent retracement of the previous decline from ₹320 to ₹199.65.  The overall technical structure remains constructive as long as the stock sustains above the breakout zone, the report added.  Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.  

More From This Section

power

Bhel, Adani among key gainers of $5.5-trn Asia energy capex: Morgan Stanley

Life Insurance Corporation, LIC

LIC shares fall nearly 9% as govt launches OFS at ₹382 floor price

KEI Industries share price

Q1 beat drives KEI Industries shares 7% higher; JM Fin sees 15% upside

Life Insurance Corporation, LIC

LIC tanks 8% as OFS opens for subscription; govt to sell up to 6.5% equity

GE Shipping jumps 14% after Q1 profit doubles, revenue climbs 67%

GE Shipping share price rallies 14% after Q1 PAT doubles; should you buy?

Topics : Religare Enterprises Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations Markets Trading strategies stock market bets Stock ideas technical analysis technical charts Market technicals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 12:20 PM IST