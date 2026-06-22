Breakout stock: Religare Enterprises can jump up to 13%, says Bajaj Broking
Analysts at Bajaj Broking flag that Religare Enterprises has given a breakout on the weekly chart, with the stock price moving above a falling supply zone line.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Religare Enterprises has witnessed a smart rally on the bourses in FY27, gaining over 32 per cent. In June alone, the stock has rallied nearly 12 per cent. In comparison, the NSE Nifty has surged 8.3 per cent thus far in FY27, and gained 2.5 per cent in June. Religare Enterprises is a diversified financial services holding company, with business in finance, health insurance and retail broking. For the quarter ended March 2026, Religare Enterprises reported a 36.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) dip in net profit to ₹95.65 crore when compared with ₹151.30 crore in Q4FY25. The company had reported a net loss of ₹76.54 crore in the preceding (December 2025 quarter). Its total income grew by 21.2 per cent YoY to ₹2,473.30 crore. On Monday, Religare Enterprises stock was trading with a gain of nearly 5 per cent around ₹264 levels on a volume of around 23.33 lakh shares. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 0.5 per cent at 24,130 levels. Technical analysts at Bajaj Broking are bullish on the future prospects of Religare Enterprises, as they reckon the stock has witnessed a breakout on the weekly time-frame.
Here's why Bajaj Broking is bullish on Religare EnterprisesBajaj Broking highlights that Religare Enterprises has generated a breakout on the weekly chart, with the stock price moving above a falling supply line joining previous major highs of calendar year 2024 and calendar year 2025.
The above chart shows that the stock is currently holding above the said falling supply line. Analysts at the brokerage firm believe this signals a resumption of an up move and offers fresh entry opportunity for the next leg up. Additionally, analysts highlight that the stock is sustaining above its 52-week exponential moving average (EMA), signalling strength and continuation of the positive momentum. The report stated that the stock formed a strong base around the ₹200 mark last year, rebounding from that level on multiple occasions during that period.. ALSO READ | RIL AGM outcome: Tech analyst sees up to 13% upside in the stock Bajaj Broking expects the stock to maintain a positive bias and head towards ₹295 levels in the coming months. The upside target coincides with the July 2025 high and the 80 per cent retracement of the entire previous decline from ₹320 to ₹196. Going ahead, analysts see strong support for the stock placed in the ₹240-₹235 zone, being the confluence of the 52-week EMA and the 38.2 per cent retracement of the recent pullback from ₹196 to ₹265 levels. Among the key momentum oscillators, Bajaj Broking notes that the weekly Moving Average Divergence-Convergence (MACD) is in a strong up trend sustaining above its 9-day period average and moving into positive territory. This indicator, the brokerage believes, supports the positive bias at the counter. As a trading strategy, the brokerage firm recommends buying the stock in the ₹255-₹263 zone, for a potential upside target of ₹295. This implies a potential gain of 13 per cent from current levels. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 1:51 PM IST