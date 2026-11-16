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Home / Markets / News / Angel One flags breakout on Acutaas, Indus Towers and one more stock

Angel One flags breakout on Acutaas, Indus Towers and one more stock

Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst-Equity & Derivatives at Angel One flags technical breakout on Acutaas Chemicals, Indus Towers and GE Vernova T&D India stock charts.

Technical analyst at Angel One flags breakout on Acutaas Chemicals, Indus Towers and GE Vernova T&D India.

Technical analyst at Angel One flags breakout on Acutaas Chemicals, Indus Towers and GE Vernova T&D India.

Hitesh Rathi Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 10:36 AM IST

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Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. Stock Recommendations by Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst-Equity & Derivatives at Angel One. 

Acutaas Chemicals

View: Bullish Last Close: ₹4,039 
 
 Acutaas Chemicals has been one of the relatively stronger stock in the recent broader market correction, where the stock continued to consolidate in a range, indicative of high relative strength. At the same time, the stock is triggering swing breakout on its Daily 0.5 per cent Renko chart and a Double top buy on its 1 per cent P&F chart, providing confirmation of price momentum across different charting methods. Hence, we recommend to BUY Acutaas around ₹4,039-4,035 | SL: ₹3,768 | TGT: ₹4,500-4,530 CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates 

GE Vernova T&D India (GVT&D)

View: Bullish Last Close: ₹4,420 
 
 
 GVT&D triggered a false breakout below its key support at ₹4,050-4,000 band. Following which the stock has rallied sharply, forming a bullish 100 per cent Pole pattern, indicative of strong demand at lower levels. At the same time, the stock after forming a bullish bear trap pattern on its 0.25 per cent Daily P&F charts, is now triggering a follow through Double top buy on the same time frame chart. On the 0.5 per cent Renko chart, the Swing breakout provides further confirmation, that buyers are in control of the current price activity. Hence, we recommend to GVT&D around ₹4,420-4,410 | SL: ₹4,000 | TGT: ₹4,700-4,800 

Indus Towers

View: Bullish Last Close: ₹396 
 
 Indus Towers has established a very strong support in the ₹362-355 band and is now forming a rounding bottom on its daily charts. A bullish cross over the 20-EMA over its 50 EMA, points towards tailwind of strong momentum in the short term. A turtle breakout on the 1 per cent P&F charts, further validates a shift in control towards bulls, after a prolonged period of consolidation. A multi brick breakout on the 0.5 per cent Renko chart, alongside a breakout above upper band of the Donchian channel, suggests that stock is now ready to push higher. Hence, we recommend Indus Towers around ₹395-392 | SL: ₹383 | TGT: ₹405-410 

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First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 10:35 AM IST