Breakout stocks by Geojit: Jubilant Ingrevia, ASK Automotive, KPR Mill

Disclaimer: This article is written by Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Jubilant Ingrevia (LTP: ₹675)

View: Buy

Target: ₹770

Stop loss: ₹620

Jubilant Ingrevia is displaying early signs of a bullish reversal after undergoing a healthy correction from its recent highs. The stock has formed a Doji candle near a well-established rising trendline support, indicating indecision at lower levels and the emergence of buying interest around a critical demand zone. Notably, the recent decline briefly pushed the stock below its 200-DMA; however, the swift recovery and close back above the long-term average suggest that selling pressure is being absorbed and the broader uptrend remains intact.

Another encouraging aspect is the notable surge in volumes, marking a multi-month volume breakout. Such elevated participation near key support zones often indicates meaningful price recovery. The rising trendline, which has supported the stock through multiple corrective phases, continues to act as an important technical anchor.

With price positioned near a confluence of support levels, the risk-reward appears favorable from a positional trading perspective. A sustained hold above ₹620 is likely to strengthen the reversal case and could pave the way for a move towards the ₹770 zone, which represents a significant overhead resistance area. Traders may consider accumulating the stock with a strict stop loss at ₹620.

ASK Automotive (LTP: ₹660)

View: Buy

Target: ₹720

Stop loss: ₹618

ASK Automotive has turned decisively bullish after breaking out of a flag pattern, signaling the continuation of its prevailing uptrend. The breakout was accompanied by a strong bullish Marubozu candle, reflecting aggressive buying interest and confirming the strength of the move. Adding further conviction, the breakout is backed by a significant surge in volume, indicating robust market participation.

The stock is comfortably trading above its 20-DMA, 100-DMA, and 200-DMA, underscoring strong momentum across short, medium, and long-term timeframes. This alignment of moving averages suggests the broader trend remains firmly positive. The breakout from the consolidation phase, coupled with expanding volumes, points to the possibility of further upside in the sessions ahead.

As long as the stock sustains above ₹618, the bullish structure remains intact and traders may consider accumulating the stock at current levels for an upside target of ₹720, while maintaining a strict stop loss at ₹618.

KPR Mill (LTP: ₹1,177)

View: Buy

Target: ₹1,300

Stop loss: ₹1,112

KPR Mill has turned technically strong after breaking above its daily Supertrend resistance, signaling a positive shift in near-term momentum. The bullish setup is further reinforced by a notable volume breakout, indicating strong participation and increased conviction behind the recent upmove. Price action also suggests the development of an inverted Head & Shoulders pattern, with the stock approaching the neckline zone. A decisive breakout above this level could confirm the pattern and trigger a fresh leg of the uptrend.

The stock continues to hold above key support levels and is displaying improving price structure following a phase of consolidation. The combination of a Supertrend breakout, rising volumes, and a potentially maturing reversal pattern points to strengthening bullish sentiment. As long as KPRMILL sustains above ₹1,112, the positive setup remains intact and favors an upside move towards ₹1,300 in the near term. All longs may be protected with a strict stop loss below ₹1,112.